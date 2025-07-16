He Paid Off $50K In Student Loans And Built A Stock Portfolio Earning $1K/Month In Passive Income, All In 3 Years Without A Six-Figure Salary

I wrote this book for people like me, people who've made financial mistakes, felt stuck, and just needed a clear path forward," says Robertson. "If you're ready for a change, this book shows you exactly how to take that next step.

The book doesn't promise overnight success or a get rich quick scheme, but it does offer something more powerful: a clear, honest roadmap for building real, lasting wealth from the ground up.

Inside the book, readers will learn:



How Daquan eliminated $50K in student loan debt in 3 years without earning a six-figure income

How to build and repair credit so you can qualify for better rates, rewards, and real opportunities

How to start investing with just $100 -and grow it into $1,000+/month in passive income

A simple 5-step formula to create multiple streams of income , even while working full-time The mindset shifts that turn financial frustration into freedom , so you can stay consistent even when life gets tough

Whether you're drowning in debt, confused about credit, or just trying to figure out how to make your money work harder, this book could be the turning point.

Breaking Free and Building Wealth is available now at

About the Author

Daquan Robertson is the author of Breaking Free and Building Wealth, a book inspired by the hardest season of his life. After surviving a serious car accident and facing overwhelming debt and doubt, he made the decision to turn things around. He paid off over $50,000 in student loans, rebuilt his credit, and created multiple income streams, all without earning six figures. Today he teaches others how to take control of their money and build real wealth with faith, focus, and simple steps that work.

Press Contact:

Daquan Robertson

813-550-3476

[email protected]

SOURCE Daquan Robertson