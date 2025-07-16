Thompson Thrift Named 2025 Top Workplace In Real Estate Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service real estate company engaged in multifamily and mixed-use projects across the country, earned national recognition today as a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry winner in the real estate industry category.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2025 Top Workplaces Industry winner," said Dan Sink, president and CFO of Thompson Thrift Development. "This award reflects the strength of our people-first culture and the dedication of our team members who bring excellence to every project and the communities we serve. In an industry built on relationships and trust, our team is the foundation of our continued success."

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The awards are based on Energage's confidential, research-backed employee engagement survey that evaluates participating companies against the industry's most robust benchmarks based on more than 17 years of culture research. Over the years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed millions of employees and recognized the top organizations across 60 U.S. markets and in various categories.

Earlier this year, Thompson Thrift was honored with a Top Workplaces USA Award for the third consecutive year, along with four Top Workplaces Cultural Excellence awards.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

[email protected]

SOURCE Thompson Thrift

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED