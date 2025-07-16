Karan Johar's 'Homebound' Selected For The Toronto International Film Festival 2025

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Homebound" has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in the Gala Presentations category.

Sharing the latest milestone of the movie on his Instagram, Karan Johar wrote, "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma!!!"

In addition to this, "Homebound" has also been nominated at The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

The drama, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is in the running for 'Best Film' along with "Kalki 2898 AD", "L2: Empuraan", "Maharaj", "Meiyazhagan", "Stree 2", and "Superboys of Malegaon".

"Homebound" chronicles the journey of two childhood friends from a small village in North India, who dream of becoming police officers in the hope that the job will bring them the respect they so desired.

However, to their surprise, the pressure and struggles of realizing their dreams end up creating problems in their friendship.

Jointly produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions, the project stars

Ishaan Khatter as Mohammed Shoaib Ali, Janhvi Kapoor as Sudha Bharti,

Vishal Jethwa as Chandan Kumar, and Harshika Parmar as Vaishali, Chandan's sister.

Meanwhile, Chandan called working in Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial "a dream".

"Working on Homebound has been nothing short of a dream. To collaborate with Neeraj Ghaywan sir, whose cinema I deeply respect, and under Dharma Productions, has been a milestone for me,” he said.

Prasing co-stars Janhvi and Ishaan, he added,“Sharing screen space with Janhvi, Ishaan, and Vishal - actors with such distinct energies - elevated the experience. When you're surrounded by passionate storytellers, it sharpens your own craft. I'm not chasing stardom, but I know I'm walking the path with sincerity and fire. And when people like Neeraj sir trust your performance, it feels like you're not just acting - you're arriving.”