Life Science Labs Signal Shifting Strategies Amid New Economic Pressures, According To Survey Of 550+ Researchers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the first wave of the survey was fielded prior to the announcement of new tariff policies, the second wave offers a timely comparison as labs began adjusting to anticipated policy changes under the Trump administration and broader macroeconomic pressures, including inflation, tightened research budgets, and supply chain strain.

Funding confidence is declining , with only 57% of labs reporting confidence in securing 2025 funding-down from 66% in the first wave.



Financial strain is hitting North American labs harder than those in Europe: 46% report new funding challenges (vs. 21% in Europe), and over half are considering personnel cuts, compared to just 28% in Europe.



42% of labs cite new concerns about securing funding through year-end, signaling heightened financial risk across the sector.

Cost-saving strategies are accelerating , including resource sharing, supplier renegotiations, outsourcing, and delayed equipment purchases.

These findings reflect shifting institutional priorities and underscore the growing need for timely, market-aligned planning as labs face increased constraints and financial pressure.

"By fielding this survey before and after key policy announcements, we're able to offer a real-time snapshot of how labs are adjusting to economic volatility," said Richa Singh , VP, Market Insights at BioInformatics. "As tariff policies begin to reshape lab planning, companies need focused, evidence-backed insights to align their strategies. This data helps commercial teams track funding sentiment, adapt messaging, and make confident, evidence-based decisions-especially in a market where priorities can change within weeks."

About BioInformatics

BioInformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is a leading market research and advisory firm serving the life science and diagnostic industries. The company delivers custom and syndicated research powered by a proprietary global panel of more than 55,000 professionals.

