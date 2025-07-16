Life Science Labs Signal Shifting Strategies Amid New Economic Pressures, According To Survey Of 550+ Researchers
Click here to download the Lab Budgets & Funding Survey
Key Survey Findings Include:
-
Funding confidence is declining , with only 57% of labs reporting confidence in securing 2025 funding-down from 66% in the first wave.
Financial strain is hitting North American labs harder than those in Europe: 46% report new funding challenges (vs. 21% in Europe), and over half are considering personnel cuts, compared to just 28% in Europe.
42% of labs cite new concerns about securing funding through year-end, signaling heightened financial risk across the sector.
Cost-saving strategies are accelerating , including resource sharing, supplier renegotiations, outsourcing, and delayed equipment purchases.
These findings reflect shifting institutional priorities and underscore the growing need for timely, market-aligned planning as labs face increased constraints and financial pressure.
"By fielding this survey before and after key policy announcements, we're able to offer a real-time snapshot of how labs are adjusting to economic volatility," said Richa Singh , VP, Market Insights at BioInformatics. "As tariff policies begin to reshape lab planning, companies need focused, evidence-backed insights to align their strategies. This data helps commercial teams track funding sentiment, adapt messaging, and make confident, evidence-based decisions-especially in a market where priorities can change within weeks."
About Beyond the Bench
Beyond the Bench is a free monthly intelligence series created by BioInformatics to help life science and diagnostics companies understand how customer sentiment and commercial priorities are shifting-particularly during times of uncertainty and industry disruption. Powered by the Science Advisory Board, BioInformatics' proprietary network of over 55,000 life science professionals, each report delivers survey-based insights on market trends, strategic shifts, and buyer behavior.
The series was launched to provide a clear, unbiased view into the evolving challenges facing researchers and decision-makers-giving commercial teams actionable guidance to align strategy, messaging, and resource planning with what matters most to their customers.
Access & Get Involved:
-
Download the Lab Budgets & Funding Survey
Sign up to receive monthly Beyond the Bench reports
Join the Science Advisory Board - qualify to participate in surveys, earn rewards, and shape the future of scientific research.
About BioInformatics
BioInformatics, part of the Science and Medicine Group, is a leading market research and advisory firm serving the life science and diagnostic industries. The company delivers custom and syndicated research powered by a proprietary global panel of more than 55,000 professionals.
Media Contact
Alisa Alvich
Marketing Director
BioInformatics, part of Science and Medicine Group
[email protected]
Phone: (703) 778-3080
SOURCE BioInformatics Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment