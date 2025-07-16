Blue Circle Health Expands Type 1 Diabetes Care Program To Louisiana



Free type 1 diabetes clinical care, education, and support program for adults is now operating in Louisiana.

Designed to improve health outcomes and empower individuals to manage their condition more effectively. Through comprehensive telehealth services including endocrinology care, diabetes education, behavioral health services, peer support, and community resource navigation, the nonprofit is driving innovative care models that remove barriers to access.

BOSTON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Circle Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with type 1 diabetes (T1D), has launched its free, virtual program that provides clinical care, education, and support to adults with T1D in Louisiana. With this expansion, the organization is now operating in 11 states, including three others in the southern region of the United States: Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Blue Circle Health's services are provided at no cost to people with T1D thanks to philanthropic funding from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

"Blue Circle Health was founded to bridge the gap between the care people with type 1 diabetes need and what is available through the traditional health system," said Leonard D'Avolio, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Circle Health. "By expanding our program into Louisiana - where access to care is limited by a shortage of endocrinologists and vast rural areas - we are taking another step toward ensuring that people with this disease can get the comprehensive support they deserve, no matter where they live."

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body cannot produce insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels. Roughly 64,000 new diagnoses occur annually in the U.S.-over half of which are adults. Access to care is a challenge due to a nationwide shortage of endocrinologists and specialists, high out-of-pocket costs for medications and supplies, and restrictive insurance policies that limit coverage for essential services like diabetes education and support services.

A recent analysis revealed that nearly 70% of U.S. counties lack a practicing endocrinologist-and Louisiana mirrors this national trend across its parishes. With just 146 endocrinologists statewide and an estimated over 24,300 adults living with type 1 diabetes, many individuals face significant delays and barriers in accessing specialized diabetes care-highlighting the critical need for scalable, virtual care solutions.

Blue Circle Health develops a personalized care plan for each participant, tailored to their unique needs, and offers comprehensive multidisciplinary support over a six-month period. The program:



Delivers comprehensive virtual care, including endocrinology, diabetes and nutrition education, peer support, and behavioral health counseling related to T1D

Helps participants navigate insurance and connects them to community resources for housing, employment, and food assistance

Communicates via phone, text, and video making it easy to access care from anywhere

Works as an extension of the patients care by collaborating with participants' existing healthcare providers to ensure coordinated, continuous care

Offers eligible participants access to prescription assistance and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology Provides nationwide support to the T1D community through accessible virtual events and webinars

People with T1D 18 years of age or older who speak English or Spanish are eligible to enroll.

To sign up or refer a person living with T1D, visit .

SOURCE Blue Circle Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED