Globee® Awards Issues Call For Entries: Recognizing Excellence In Digital Communications Worldwide
15th Annual Globee® Awards for Business Now Open for Submissions
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards , organizers of premier data-driven business awards programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation, have issued the Call for Entries for the 15th Annual Globee® Awards for Business .
This prestigious global recognition program honors excellence in digital communications , celebrating achievements in public relations, marketing, corporate communications, social media, and content strategy . Organizations and their agencies worldwide are invited to submit entries showcasing their achievements-whether local, regional, or global-for consideration.
Submit your nominations now:
Winners are determined through a 100% merit-based process , with scores provided by independent industry experts and peers. All judging scores are transparently shared with both winners and non-winners, ensuring fairness and credibility.
About the Globee® Awards
The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .
