NCOA And The BOOST® Brand Partner To Help Educate Older Adults About The Importance Of Balanced Nutrition

NCOA and the BOOST® Nutritional Drink brand are developing a suite of materials to educate older adults about balanced nutrition.

Older adults have unique nutritional needs that many overlook. The educational materials will include dietary guides and animated videos.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, is partnering with BOOST®, a leading nutritional beverage brand, to educate older adults about the importance of balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals to support their health and well-being.

"Eating well is essential to aging well," said Gretchen Tanbonliong , NCOA's Associate Director of Health and Wellness. "Older adults need the right amount of nutrients such as protein, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. We are excited to partner with the BOOST® brand to give older adults and their caregivers trusted information, so they can make the best nutritional choices to build their strength and overall health."

As part of the partnership, NCOA and BOOST® will develop:



Dietary guides for older adults

Animated videos in English and Spanish

Infographics and other educational materials Articles for caregivers on how to help their loved one with a healthy diet

"NCOA plays a crucial role in advocating for the health and well-being of older adults," said Aimee Henrikson, MPH, RD, Senior Manager Medical Affairs, the BOOST® brand. "We are thrilled to partner with NCOA to develop evidence-based educational materials that will empower and inspire older adults to take charge of their nutritional health. By combining our expertise, we will create valuable resources that help older adults understand the importance of nutrition in maintaining health, vitality, and overall quality of life as they age."

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at and @NCOAging .

About BOOST®

BOOST® is a leading nutritional beverage brand that helps provide balanced nutrition, including protein, calories, and essential vitamins and minerals. For adults looking to up their protein intake and help fuel their exciting next chapter, BOOST® nutritional drinks are a convenient, nutrient-packed snack or mini meal to help individuals reach their nutrition goals. Available in 10 different flavors and 12 different varieties, including BOOST® High Protein, BOOST® Original, BOOST Plus®, BOOST® MAX, BOOST Glucose Control® and BOOST® Advanced nutritional drinks, there's a BOOST® product that offers unique support based on nutritional needs. Learn more at .

