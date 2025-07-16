Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Unveils State-Of-The-Art ROBERTS® Adhesive Manufacturing Plant In Dalton, Georgia
The ribbon-cutting event showcased the new holding tanks, mixers and state-of-the-art production lines and packaging lines in operation. The event also garnered special recognition from the city of Dalton, Georgia, which thanked QEP for its continued investment in local American production, and to the region widely known as, the“Flooring Capital of the World.”
Herbert Maertl, Chief Operating Officer of QEP, explains,“A few years ago, we committed to establishing a state-of-the-art adhesive manufacturing plant here in Dalton, Georgia to increase our production capacity and formula capabilities. Our goal was to service our customers with high-quality American-made products with continued 100% service levels. With unrelenting determination, amazing teamwork and great support, we delivered exactly that.”
The upgrades and implementation of the new production lines took over three years from concept to completion, during which time production of adhesives never stopped. As always, orders continued to ship complete and on time. The plant is now operating at its new higher output of production and will continue to produce high-quality American-made adhesives for distribution across the country.
Len Gould, QEP's President and CEO, stated“I'm very proud of our entire Team and who we are today. The investments, while substantial, help us across the enterprise with technology, consistency, efficiency, and capacity.” He continued,“Most of our adhesive competition is either owned by private equity firms or foreign nationals, and we are the alternative.”
“Roberts is truly the American Adhesive CompanyTM.”
About QEP
Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, and professional distribution outlets, under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus® and Homelux®. QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with other facilities in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Please visit our website at
