Construction Global Industry Almanac 2025 Understand Key Players, Competitive Pressures, And Segment Growth, Plus Macroeconomic Impacts
Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global construction industry is critically evaluated, providing substantial qualitative and quantitative summary information, including market size and forecasts extending to 2029. This overview also captures descriptions of leading market players, along with key financial metrics and competitive pressure analysis within the industry.
The construction market encompasses both residential and non-residential projects. The market value reflects the total output value of construction activity annually. Residential construction primarily involves building structures for habitation, while non-residential construction includes segments such as commercial, energy, utilities, industrial, infrastructure, and institutional structures.
Market data and forecasts are calculated in nominal prices. Currency conversions are based on yearly average exchange rates, with some countries like Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia experiencing declines due to these rates.
Key Highlights
- In 2024, the global construction industry achieved revenues of $14.59 trillion, showcasing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2024. The non-residential segment dominated the industry's value in 2024, generating $9.32 trillion, or 63.9% of the total value. In 2024, the industry marked an annual growth of 3.3%, largely driven by increased household spending on housing development and upgrades. Reports from the OECD highlight significant spending increases in the U.S. and Mexico, at rates of 4.3% and 11.8% respectively.
Scope
- Streamline entry-level research by identifying the global construction industry's size, growth, major segments, and leading entities. Utilize the Five Forces analysis to evaluate the competitive intensity and attractiveness of the industry. Examine leading company profiles for details on top players' global operations and financial achievements. Enhance presentations and pitches with projections of the industry's growth over the next five years. Access macroeconomic indicators for insights into general trends across the Asia-Pacific economy.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the global construction industry's 2024 market size and anticipated size in 2029. Identify the factors influencing competition strength within the industry. Gain insights into the industry's performance over the past five years. Discover the primary segments comprising the global construction industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market value
1.2 Market value forecast
1.3 Category segmentation
1.4 Geography segmentation
1.5 Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1 What is this report about?
2.2 Who is the target reader?
2.3 How to use this report
2.4 Definitions
3 Global Construction
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Data
3.3 Market Segmentation
3.4 Market outlook
3.5 Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1 Country data
Company Profiles
- Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA Aecon Group Inc AF Gruppen ASA Aibel AS Alarko Holding AS Andrade Gutierrez SA Aveng Ltd Balfour Beatty Plc Ballast Nedam NV Barratt Redrow Plc Bechtel Group Inc Bilfinger SE Bouygues SA CCLA Group China Communications Construction Co Ltd China Railway Construction Corp Ltd China Railway Group Ltd China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd CIMIC Group Ltd City Developments Ltd Coconal SAPI de CV Consorcio ARA SAB de CV D.R. Horton Inc Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd Downer EDI Ltd Eiffage SA EllisDon Corp ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA FCC Construccion SA Ferrovial SE Fluor Corp Frasers Property Ltd Grupo Carso SA de CV Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA GS Engineering & Construction Corp Hindustan Construction Co Ltd HOCHTIEF AG Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd Ircon International Ltd J Hutchinson Pty Ltd Kajima Corp Kier Group Plc Kiewit Corp Larsen & Toubro Ltd Lendlease Corp Ltd Lennar Corp LSR Group Maire SpA Max Bogl Bauservice GmbH & Co KG Morgan Sindall Group Plc Mostotrest MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA MT Hojgaard Holding A/S Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd NCC AB NCC Construction Danmark AS NCC Ltd Novonor SA Nurol Holding Inc Obayashi Corp Obrascon Huarte Lain SA PCL Constructors Inc Peab AB Per Aarsleff Holding AS POSCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk PT PP (Persero) Tbk PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk Raubex Group Ltd Rizzani de Eccher SpA Ronesans Holding AS Royal BAM Group NV Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV Samsung C&T Corp Sekisui House Ltd Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd Skanska AB Spie Batignolles SRV Group Plc Stantec Inc STRABAG SE Tata Projects Ltd Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd Turner Construction Co Veidekke ASA Vinci SA Webuild SpA Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd Woh Hup Pvt Ltd Yanlord Land Group Ltd YIT Corp
