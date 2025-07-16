Decisions Of The Repeated Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting Of Novaturas AB
|1)
|Undistributed profit (loss) of the previous financial year at the end of the reporting financial year
|
11 430,00
|2)
|Correction for prepayments overstatement and expense understatement
|(1 745,00)
|3)
|Correction for impairment of prepayment
|(541,00)
|4)
|Adjusted undistributed profit of previous financial years at the end of the previous reporting financial year
| 9 144,00
|5)
|Net profit (loss) for the reporting financial year
|(5 613,00)
|6)
|Dividends paid during year 2024
|-
|7)
|Profit (loss) for the accounting financial year unrecognized in the profit (loss) statement
|(29,00)
|8)
|Shareholders' contributions to cover the Company's losses (if the shareholders have decided to cover all or part of the losses)
|-
|9)
|Distributable profit (loss) in total
|3 502,00
|10)
|Share of profit allocated:
|to mandatory reserve
|-
|to reserve for acquisition of own shares
|-
|to reserve for granting the shares
|-
|to other reserves
|-
|for payment of dividends
|-
|for other purposes (annual bonuses to Board members, etc.)
|-
|11)
|Undistributed profit (loss) as the end of reporting financial year, carried forward into the following financial year
| 3 502,00
|All amounts are in thousand EUR
6. Election of members of the Company's Board.
1. To elect to the Board of the Company for a new term (personal data are not made public):
Gediminas Almantas (independent member);
Sebnem Gunel;
Chris Mottershead.
2. To determine that newly elected members of the Board of the Company shall commence their activities upon the conclusion of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company that elected them.
7. Determination of remuneration for Board members, approval of the essential terms of contracts with Board members regarding their activities on the Board.To approve the essential terms and conditions of the contracts concluded by the Company with the members of the Board regarding activities on the Board; To determine that confidential information and personal data protection agreements in the form used in the Company are concluded with elected members of the Board; To set a remuneration of EUR 1,900 (one thousand nine hundred euros) (including taxes) per calendar month for the newly elected members of the Board of the Company for their activities on the Board of the Company. To set a remuneration of EUR 2,500 (two thousand five hundred euros) (including taxes) per calendar month for the Chairman of the Board for his activities on the Board of the Company; To delegate CEO of the Company's (with the right to sub-authorize) to perform all actions related to the implementation of this decision.
8. Selection of the Company's audit firm to audit the set of annual financial statements for 2025-2026, determination of the terms of payment for audit services.
1. To elect the audit firm Grant Thornton Baltic, UAB (hereinafter referred to as the "Auditor") to audit the set of annual financial statements of the Company for 2025 and 2026;
2. To determine that the Auditor's remuneration shall not exceed:
Eur 106,500 for the audit of the set of financial statements for 2025, determining that if the amount exceeds EUR 96,800, the approval of the Company's Board must be obtained;
Eur 114,200 Eur for the audit of the set of financial statements for the year 2026, determining that if the amount exceeds EUR 103,800, the approval of the Company's Board must be obtained.
3. To delegate CEO of the Company (with the right to sub-authorize) to perform all actions related to the implementation of this decision.
9. Additional remuneration for members of the Company's Board.
Not to establish additional remuneration (one-time) for the members of the Board of the Company in accordance with the proposed draft decision submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.
10. Establishment of additional payment terms for the audit services of the Company's audit firm UAB Ernst & Young Baltic for the audit of the set of annual financial statements for 2024.
1. To determine additional payment terms for the audit services of the audit firm UAB "Ernst & Young Baltic" for the audit of the set of annual financial statements for 2024, establishing that the additional auditor's remuneration shall not exceed EUR 25,000;
2. To delegate CEO of the Company (with the right to sub-authorize) to perform all actions related to the implementation of this decision.
Contacts:
Auksė Kriaučiūnaitė
Temporarily acting as CFO
J. Jasinskio str. 16C, Vilnius, Lithuania
Tel. +370 630 37367
Tel. +370 614 44228 (Head of Legal)
E-mail: ...
