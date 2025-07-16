New Book Offers Divine Wisdom From An Unexpected Source-A Dog

Mississippi Author Beverly Portis Debuts with“God Lessons as Taught to Me by My Dog”

CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First-time author Beverly Portis invites readers on a heartwarming spiritual journey in her debut book, God Lessons as Taught to Me by My Dog , now available in print and digital formats. With humor, grace, and insight, Portis reflects on the deep spiritual lessons revealed through her cherished dog, Snu Snu.More than just a pet memoir, God Lessons as Taught to Me by My Dog explores profound truths about love, guidance, and faith through the lens of the author's experiences with her dog. The book uses light-hearted storytelling and genuine reflection to address weighty spiritual topics, making them accessible and relatable to readers of all backgrounds.“This book was never part of my plan,” says Portis.“It started with an idea for a blog post about how my dog's reaction to fear reminded me of how we sometimes respond to God. But once I began writing, the words just flowed-and within a few hours, most of the book had written itself.”A native of Mississippi, Beverly Portis brings a rich background in executive leadership development, with degrees from Jackson State University and Carnegie Mellon University. Her career spans finance, arts and culture, philanthropy, and leadership coaching-all of which inform her thoughtful and compassionate voice as an author.In a time when many seek comfort, connection, and clarity, God Lessons as Taught to Me by My Dog offers readers a gentle yet powerful reminder: the unconditional love we show our pets is just a glimpse of the boundless love God shows us.

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

888-208-9296

email us here

Global Book Network - Beverly Portis, author of God Lessons as Taught to Me by My Dog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.