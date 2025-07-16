Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation Welcomes New Staff And Interns

From left to right is Nina Kralick, Eleanor Meckley, and Emily Wegner.

PPFF is excited to announce the addition of three new team members who will help further the organization's mission to protect and promote PA's treasured lands.

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the addition of three new team members who will help further the organization's mission to protect and promote Pennsylvania's treasured public lands. Joining PPFF are Nina Kralick, who steps into the role of Office and Online Retail Facilitator, and summer interns Emily Wenger and Eleanor Meckley, both of whom bring a deep passion for conservation and a love of the outdoors. Their diverse backgrounds and enthusiasm for Pennsylvania's parks and forests will strengthen PPFF's efforts to engage communities, support volunteers, and ensure a bright future for the Commonwealth's natural resources.

Nina Kralick joins the team as the new Office and Online Retail Facilitator, bringing a wealth of experience in office management, customer service, and organizational efficiency. With a background spanning healthcare administration, nonprofit support, and stakeholder engagement, Nina is known for her detail-oriented approach and her ability to juggle multiple priorities with a positive, affable attitude. Her commitment to lifelong learning and her proven skills in building organizational systems make her a perfect fit for the dynamic environment at PPFF, where she will support staff, volunteers, and the fulfillment of online retail orders to help steward Pennsylvania's state parks and forests.

Nina's passion for the outdoors is deeply rooted in her personal journey across Pennsylvania.“My love of nature began years ago, when I ran cross-country through Pennsylvania back in high school, and later, a cyclist, crisscrossing the state. These days, the outdoors and the parks and forests system in particular, feed my artist's soul and you can often find me, watercolors in hand, putting the natural world around me down on paper,” She states.“From waterfalls, streams and lakes to soaring forests, quiet trails and rocky outcrops, the diversity we have here in Pennsylvania is unmatched.

She continues,“I wanted to work at PPFF to help promote and preserve the beauty I have always benefited from, for the next generation, and the ones after that as well. We need to be faithful stewards and protectors of our precious natural resources, and I invite everyone to join in their own way.”

Emily Wenger, a summer intern, is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science at Bethany College, where she also serves as captain of the college lacrosse team. Passionate about the outdoors, Emily enjoys hiking, tubing, gardening, and playing sports. She brings a strong sense of community and dedication to conservation, inspired by her love for Pennsylvania's state parks and forests.

Emily is eager to deepen her understanding of conservation and professionalize her relationship with the outdoors during her internship.“I would love to take the knowledge that I gained here this summer and share it with those around me to encourage them to take conservation and preservation more seriously,” Emily shared. After completing her internship, she plans to finish her studies at Bethany College and pursue a career in marine conservation or enter the workforce, with hopes of making a positive impact on the environment.

Eleanor Meckley also joins PPFF for the summer and is pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Shippensburg University and is part of the school's 4+1 program, which will allow her to complete both her undergraduate and master's degrees in just five years. Eleanor's passion for the outdoors shines through her love of field research, hiking, and fish-she especially enjoys sampling streams and exploring Pennsylvania's waterways. Hiking to remote sites and scrambling over rocks are just a few of the ways she connects with nature throughout all 4 seasons.

Eleanor is looking forward to building on her academic foundation by gaining real-world experience and making new connections.“There's something exciting about being out in the field, especially when I get to combine my love of fish with hands-on research,” Eleanor said.“I'm excited to learn new skills, meet people who share my interests, and see how I can make a difference in conservation.” After her internship, Eleanor plans to continue her studies and seek out more opportunities to grow her expertise while enjoying the natural beauty of Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to welcome these new team members to the Foundation,” said Marci Mowery, President.“Our work spans the state and generations of users. Nina, Emily, and Eleanor bring new perspectives to the work that we do.”

PPFF is committed to supporting state parks and forests through advocacy, volunteerism, and breaking down barriers to get people outdoors. The addition of new staff and interns strengthens the organization's capacity to fulfill its mission and serve the people of Pennsylvania. Learn more about how you can help or get involved in our mission by visiting our website at PAParksAndForests .

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit .

