Hospital Construction Project Completed At WVU Medical Center, Led By Scott-Long Construction

- John Scott, CEO of SLCCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Scott-Long Construction (SLC), a commercial construction company based in the Washington Metropolitan Region, announces the completion of the WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center project, in which the team helped expand the Interventional Radiology department to create an improved experience for patients and staff of the facility.The hospital construction project entailed the demolition of existing space and offices with select demolition in the pharmacy area. The new addition creates space for new interventional radiology equipment as well as upgrades to the pharmacy, additional procedure rooms, and new roof top units. The SLC team also relocated the drive-up window and steel canopy.Exterior upgrades were also completed using exterior insulation finishing systems (EFIS) and the addition of a new curb, gutter, sidewalk, and asphalt.“Our team takes great care to eliminate as many disruptions to business as possible, and this is especially true in medical/healthcare settings,” said John Scott, CEO of SLC.“For this project, we knew how crucial it was to continue care for these patients, and we worked very closely with the staff on site to communicate when relocation is necessary.”About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

