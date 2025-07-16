Kapil Pandey Bats For Kuldeep Yadav's Return: 'Not Picking Him Has Hurt India' (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur, July 16 (IANS) India's premier left-arm wrist spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, has spent the first three matches of the ongoing five-Test series in England on the sidelines, and as the fourth Test at Old Trafford approaches, his childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey believes it's high time the spinner gets his due.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Pandey expressed confidence in Kuldeep's form and fitness, stating that the spinner is ready to make an impact if given the opportunity. With India trailing 1-2 in the series following a loss at Lord's, a dramatic win at Edgbaston, and a defeat at Headingley, the pressure is mounting on the visitors to field a more well-rounded bowling attack - and Pandey feels Kuldeep could provide just that.

“Kuldeep not playing doesn't seem to hold much value in the current context, because Team India has been playing well. In the third Test, many expected him to feature, but the fast bowlers did the job and picked up wickets,” he said.

But Pandey also pointed out that Kuldeep is currently in arguably the best form of his career.“Kuldeep Yadav is in top form right now. He was lethal during the ODI World Cup and bowled brilliantly throughout the tournament. Not playing him at the right moments has cost India heavily. In the recent matches, it's the batters who have failed, not the bowlers.”

Stressing the importance of role clarity and team management's responsibility, Pandey also addressed the unrealistic expectations sometimes placed on bowlers.

“You can't expect someone like Kuldeep or even Bumrah to score 100 runs - that would be unrealistic.”

Having played just 13 Tests since his debut in March 2017, despite performing consistently when picked, Kuldeep's Test career has been sporadic. But his coach believes the 29-year-old is staying prepared and focused.

Old Trafford, the venue for the fourth Test starting July 23, has traditionally aided spinners, especially as the match progresses. With India struggling to bowl England out in key moments, Kuldeep's inclusion could offer much-needed variety and control in the middle overs.

Speaking on India's team composition so far in the series, Pandey remarked that while the fast bowlers have performed admirably, not utilising Kuldeep's skills has been a missed opportunity.

“I've spoken to Kuldeep recently, and I told him to stay fit and be ready to deliver whenever given a chance. All we can do is hope - the final decision lies with the coach and the captain. But there's no doubt that Kuldeep is currently one of the finest and most senior spinners in the country.

“Yes, his morale is high, but deep down he must also be wondering when he'll get his chance - after all, he's only human,” Pandey said.“He can be a crucial asset for Team India in Manchester. I spoke to him; he's focused.”

As India look to bounce back in the fourth Test, the call to include Kuldeep is growing louder - and perhaps Manchester will finally bring his long-awaited return to the red-ball format.