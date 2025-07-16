DPR Construction Again Named One Of The Nation's Best Places To Work By U.S. News & World Report

Award highlights DPR's 35-year focus on people, purpose, and building a workplace where everyone belongs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DPR Construction , one of the nation's top technical builders, was named one of its Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies and one of the Best Companies to Work For: Engineering and Construction for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice.

"DPR has been focused on taking care of people since day one," said George Pfeffer, DPR Construction CEO and Leadership Team member. "For the last 35 years, we've continuously evolved how we do that, but the goal has remained the same: make sure that the people we rely on to help us build great things know that we want DPR to the be place that they grow, develop and build a great career."

Creating a culture of belonging is a top priority for DPR, which follows a shared leadership model. It also invests in supporting its team's mental wellbeing, not only designing and tailoring internal programs but also collaborating with leading mental health organizations, like Mental Health America, which recently awarded the company a Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health .

"We want everyone on our team to feel energized coming to work and comfortable sharing their ideas," Pfeffer added. "Our success depends on the contributions and innovations of all of our teammates, so we work hard to ensure everyone understands that they are respected and empowered to speak up."

In addition to providing competitive compensation, DPR offers industry-leading benefits to its team, including those in the skilled trades . Those include not only traditional benefits, like health and life insurance, but also additional offerings (which vary depending on tenure and union affiliation) like holiday pay, financial assistance for education expenses, free access to counseling, family planning assistance and more.

U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features the top 277 companies out of 1,094 businesses evaluated across 14 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees that had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021 and 2024. Developed with insights from a panel of six experts , the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News' partners Revelio Labs and Good Jobs First .

In addition to this recognition from U.S. News, DPR has also recently been named a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators and one of America's Best Employers by Forbes. Newsweek has recognized DPR as one of America's Greatest Employers overall and for Mental Wellbeing and Diversity. DPR has also been recognized by its employees as a best place to work in more than 15 U.S. cities in the last year.

People interested in working at DPR can explore benefits and current job openings on DPR's website.

About DPR Construction

DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. Strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs over 12,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

