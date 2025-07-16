Hoverfly Technologies Delivers Unmatched Video Surveillance
Hoverfly's participation highlighted the Spectre system's ability to seamlessly integrate into dynamic, real-world operations. Operated remotely, the two Spectre units were deployed in on-the-move configurations atop Expeditionary Modular Autonomous Vehicles (EMAV)-developed for the U.S Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle – Light (RCV-L) program. The Spectres were equipped with NextVision Raptor gimbals to provide uninterrupted, high-definition aerial coverage throughout the event.
To ensure reliable video backhaul, the Spectres were also outfitted with Silvus radios for secure and persistent network connectivity while delivering real-time situational awareness to both on-site and remote viewers. This multi-payload multi-mission configuration epitomizes the Spectre's ability to adapt to dynamic operations and fulfill a breadth of mission critical scenarios.
A NOVEL SERVICE & SOLUTION
Not only was this effort a concrete example of Spectre's exemplary capability set, but it was also a testament to the expertise and adaptability provided by Hoverfly's Services and Solutions.
The Bushmaster User Conference brought together key military stakeholders, systems developers, and operational teams to witness the latest innovations and capabilities of Northrop Grumman's Bushmaster® Chain Guns®, advanced ammunition, and cUAS solutions. The event required long-duration flights and intense operating conditions with a live firing range and Hoverfly persevered in every facet.
Organizers from Northrop Grumman stated that Hoverfly's deployment "brought an enhanced customer experience to view down range effects from the demonstration," as the persistent video backhaul managed by Hoverfly operators made viewing the firing range a live and engrossing experience from an elevated viewpoint.
UNMATCHED AND UNINTERRUPTED
Hoverfly Spectre's compact, rugged design and easy deployment made it ideal for the conference's mobile and fast-paced setting. This deployment continues to position Spectre as an indispensable tool in the evolving landscape of tactical communications and battlefield situational awareness.
"This demonstration reinforces what many of our defense partners already know - Spectre is not just a drone, it's a force multiplier," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "Whether for ISR, comms relay, or live event coverage, Spectre continues to prove its multi-mission value across a growing number of operational scenarios."
