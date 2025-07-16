Sports Research Expands Generation Wellness Campaign With Legacy, Her Way

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Born from the question "What does wellness really look like today?" Sports Research originally launched Generation Wellness to explore the legacies of health, healing, and strength that women are inheriting, rewriting, and passing down. Now, Legacy, Her Way invites women to own their story, however unconventional, messy, and experimental, by defining wellness on their own terms.

With Legacy, Her Way, Sports Research expands the definition of wellness through a digital-first campaign that highlights the stories of four individuals closely connected to the brand. The goal- make wellness accessible, relatable, and real for all by leading the conversation from within. This campaign is more than just a marketing effort; it's a commitment to broadening the very definition of wellness, recognizing that its pursuit looks different for every individual, especially for women navigating diverse life stages and preferences.

"I'm proud of the stories we're telling in this next chapter of Generation Wellness," says Giulio Meliani, Sports Research Creative Media Director. "Humans are complex, and our storytelling captures that contrast – the quiet rhythm of routine against big nature, the stillness of reflection, and the energy creating art. This is wellness in its most complete form. During production, we had the opportunity to travel to different environments and authentically capture the journeys and passions of each character."

The storytelling extends beyond the hero content by diving into communities, social conversations, and content that reflects diverse paths, empowering individuals to see themselves reflected in the narrative.

"This campaign has become a cultural conversation that continues to evolve," says Shannon Lewallen, Director of Communications at Sports Research. "In today's world, even with science at our fingertips, we know wellness can still feel overwhelming. We're creating space for honest, relatable narratives that extend far beyond the feed."

Phase two of the Campaign, launched on July 15, shares the story of Al Goldman , the Sports Research Director of Brand Marketing, who is the original architect behind Generation Wellness, which has evolved beyond a marketing campaign into a cultural moment.. "Wellness is deeply personal, but that doesn't mean we have to do it alone," says Goldman. "Legacy, Her Way is a love letter to the women writing their own wellness stories – and to the future they're shaping every day."

In Her Story, Al shares her journey as an avid rock climber and advocate for mind-body-spirit wellness. "We believe true wellness is holistic and adaptable, and 'Legacy, Her Way' is our promise to empower every woman to define and achieve it, on her own terms, in her own way, for generations to come. Part of my legacy is the work we're doing right here."

Other notable names within the campaign include Brittney Palmer - former UFC Octagon Girl, actress, model, and acclaimed artist. Brittney shares how art became her lifeline, a medium for healing, identity, and emotional release. "It was a truly special experience to be part of the Generation Wellness II Campaign," says Palmer. "It made me realize how important it is to take care of ourselves and encourage others to do the same. I believe Generation Wellness can really help spark more conversations about health and well-being."

The campaign also introduces the father-daughter duo Mark Schlereth (three-time Super Bowl champion, television and radio sportscaster) and his daughter, Avery Schlereth (reality TV alum and autoimmune warrior). Avery brings raw vulnerability, opening up about chronic illness and mental health while challenging the idea that wellness always "looks" well. Now focused on longevity, recovery, and emotional health, Mark's story adds an important layer of male allyship and generational evolution in wellness from an athlete and father's perspective.

Featured in the campaign are Sports Research products that support health and healing across generations:



Magtein® Magnesium L-Threonate - for sharper days and more restful nights*

Omega-3 Krill Oil - for naturally-enhanced workout recovery* Colostrum Powder - for smoother digestion + the strength to do it all.*

What's Next: Legacy, Her Way marks the next phase in Sports Research's broader brand evolution, combining product innovation with community storytelling. Future campaign activations, product launches, and digital content will continue to spotlight real-life stories, reframe outdated narratives, and build community through authentic conversations.

Join the movement and follow the stories redefining wellness on Instagram at @sportsresearch and by visiting sportsresearch .

About Sports Research

Since 1980, Sports Research has been a family-owned company driven by a legacy of health. Starting with the breakthrough of its flagship product, Sweet Sweat, Sports Research has expanded to offer a diverse range of wellness solutions for all generations. At the heart of Sports Research is a commitment to quality, sourcing only the finest ingredients and materials from around the world. Many of these ingredients are backed by rigorous scientific research, reflecting the brand's dedication to efficacy and innovation. Sports Research empowers individuals to live their best lives with products they can trust. Discover the difference wisdom and quality make by exploring the full product lineup at SportsResearch.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

