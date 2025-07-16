Sensors Technology And Global Markets Report 2025 Revenue Data For 2024, Estimates For 2025, Forecast For 2027, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|263
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$212.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$323.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Analysis of Sensor Types Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis R&D Suppliers of Raw Materials Sensor Manufacturing Suppliers and Distributors End Users Government Regulations and Standards International Standards Environmental and Safety Compliance Industry-Specific Regulations Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks Macroeconomic Factors Global GDP Impact Investments in Semiconductor Industry Geopolitical Conflicts Future of Sensors Impact of Tariffs Tariff Landscape Supply Chain Disruptions Impact of Tariffs on Countries China Taiwan Case Studies Sensor Solutions Ltd. Sony Image Sensor for Industrial Use
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers IO-Link Network Technology MEMS Sensors Smart Connected Devices and Home Automation Devices Smart City Infrastructure and Factory Automation Market Challenges/Restraints Lack of Uniform Communication Standards Pricing Pressures on Sensor Manufacturers Market Opportunities Miniaturization of Sensors EVs and HEVs Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Integration of AI into Sensors Sensor Fusion Flexible Sensors Wireless Sensor Networks Virtual Sensors Patent Analysis Patents Published on Sensors Patents Published on Sensors, by Leading Applicant Patents Published on Sensors, by Country Key Published Patents for Sensors Key Findings
Chapter 5 IoT Sensor Market
- Overview Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Type IoT-based Temperature Sensors IoT-based Pressure Sensors IoT-based Chemical Sensors IoT-based Accelerometers and Gyroscopes Global Market for IoT Sensor Applications Smart City Applications Smart Environment Applications Security Applications Industrial Control and Smart Manufacturing Building and Home Automation Applications Automotive Applications Wearables Applications Healthcare Applications Other Applications Global Market for IoT Sensors, by Region
Chapter 6 Image Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Image Sensor Market Global Market for Image Sensors, by Technology CMOS and CCD Global Market for Image Sensors, by Industry Smartphones Entertainment Electronics Industrial Applications Automotive Medical Security and Surveillance Other Industries Global Market for Image Sensors, by Region
Chapter 7 Biosensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Biosensor Market Global Market for Biosensors, by Technology Electrochemical Biosensors MEMS Biosensors Opto-electric Biosensors Thermistor Biosensors Biosensors for Specific Purposes Global Market for Biosensors, by Industry Medical Environmental Monitoring Applications Process Industries Biodefense Global Market for Biosensors, by Region
Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Chemical Sensor Market Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Type Toxic Gas Detection Sensors MEMS Chemical Sensors Oxygen Analyzers Humidity Sensors Moisture Sensors pH Sensors Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Industry Automotive Aerospace Food and Beverage Manufacture Metallurgical Industries Industrial Applications Medical Applications Environmental Monitoring Applications Security Applications Other Applications Global Market for Chemical Sensors, by Region
Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Fingerprint Sensor Market Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Technology Fingerprint Sensor Applications Mobile and Laptop Applications Law Enforcement and Forensic Applications Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications Healthcare Applications Other Fingerprint Applications Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Application Global Market for Fingerprint Sensors, by Region
Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Radar Sensor Market Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Technology Global Market for Radar Sensors Global Market for Radar Sensors, by Region
Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Type Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Application Global Market for Load, Force and Torque Sensors, by Region
Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Position Sensor Market Global Market for Position Sensors, by Type Linear Position Sensors Rotary Position Sensors Hall-Effect Rotary Position Sensors Proximity Sensors Global Market for Position Sensors, by Application Applications in Machine Tools, Power Plants and Process Industries Applications in Healthcare Automotive Applications Other Applications for Position Sensors Global Market for Position Sensors, by Region
Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Pressure Sensor Market Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Type Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Application Automotive Medical Applications Aerospace Process Industry HVAC Systems Consumer Electronics Other Applications Global Market for Pressure Sensors, by Region
Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Temperature Sensor Market Global Market for Temperature Sensors, by Type Thermocouples Resistance Temperature Detector Thermistors Infrared Sensors IC Digital Other Temperature Sensors Global Market for Temperature Sensor Applications Automotive Healthcare Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing HVAC Systems Consumer Electronics Other Applications Global Market for Temperature Sensors by Region
Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Flow Sensor Market Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Type Differential Flow Sensors Linear Flow Sensors Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Application Global Market for Flow Sensors, by Region
Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Level Sensor Market Global Market for Level Sensors, by Type Continuous Level Sensors Point and Multipoint Level Sensors Global Market for Level Sensors, by Application Global Market for Level Sensors, by Region
Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market
- Overview Recent Developments in the Market for Current Sensors Global Market for Current Sensors, by Type Hall Effect Current Sensors Fiber-Optic Current Sensors Rogowski Coil Current Sensors Fluxgate Current Sensors Other Types and Technologies Global Market for Current Sensor Applications Automotive Machinery Manufacturing Process Industries Consumer Electronics Healthcare Global Market for Current Sensors, by Region
Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensors
- Overview Recent Developments Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Type Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Application Global Market for Miscellaneous Sensors, by Region
Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry
- Overview Automotive Special Sensors in Automotive Applications Industrial (Discrete and Process Manufacturing) Machine Manufacturing Process Industries Sensor Applications in the Petrochemical, Oil and Gas Industry Sensor Applications in the Food, Dairy and Beverage Industry Sensor Applications in the Chemical Industry Consumer Electronics Security and Surveillance Healthcare Special Applications for Sensors in Healthcare Smart Buildings Aircraft and Ships Power Generation Water and Wastewater Treatment Environmental Monitoring Other Industries
Chapter 20 Market by Region
- Geographic Breakdown Regional Analysis Americas Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa
Chapter 21 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies in the Sensor Market Infineon Technologies Honeywell International Inc. TE Connectivity Bosch Sensortec GmbH Amphenol Corp. Product Mapping for Leading Sensor Manufacturers Strategic Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Collaborations, Agreements and Partnerships Expansion, Investments, and Funding
Chapter 22 Appendix
- Research Methodology References Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Ametek Inc. Amphenol Corp. Analog Devices Inc. Baumer Bosch Sensortec Gmbh Electro Sensors Inc. Emerson Electric Co. Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag Honeywell International Inc. Infineon Technologies Ag Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Stmicroelectronics Te Connectivity Tdk Corp. Tt Electronics
