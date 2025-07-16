Sensors Technology And Global Markets Report 2025 Revenue Data For 2024, Estimates For 2025, Forecast For 2027, And Projected Cagrs Through 2030

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sensors was valued at $195.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $212.5 billion in 2025 to reach $323.3 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2025 through 2030.

This report analyzes trends in the global market for sensor technologies. Using 2024 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. The report covers qualitative and quantitative information for four market segments: sensor type, technology type, industry and geographic region.

Sensors are important elements for the majority of technology products being built today, and their application areas cover products from simple switches and sensing devices as part of the most basic home appliances to sophisticated manufacturing equipment and factory automation systems. Microtechnology and miniaturization have transformed the electronics industry. Industrial requirements have increased, indicating room for growth in sensor usage. The focus on automotive safety has increased demand for sensors.

Demand for sensors is growing rapidly, from inertial navigation systems in smart phones and smart wearable systems for health monitoring to autonomous driving. The implementation of 5G networks and the use cases for 6G network are also forecast to increase the number of sensors globally. Sensor technology how has an increasing array of applications in automobiles, consumer electronics, oil and gas, utility, healthcare and industrial manufacturing. In the future, sensors are expected to become more intelligent and to perform even more accurate measurements.

The sensor types include temperature sensors, image sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, chemical sensors, force and torque sensors, flow sensors, level sensors, current sensors, radar sensors, biosensors, fingerprint sensors and IoT sensors. Emerging technologies and developments include AI integration, sensor fusion, virtual sensors and flexible sensors.

The study also includes an in-depth regional analysis of the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also focuses on market drivers, restraints and opportunities. Macroeconomic factors, such as GDP, geopolitical conflicts and the impact of tariffs are discussed. It provides a look at the vendor landscape, concluding with a look at the competitive landscape and detailed profiles of major players in the global sensor market.

Report Includes



Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by sensor type, technology, end-use industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses and case studies

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Infineon Technologies AG, Honeywell International Inc., TE Connectivity, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, and Amphenol Corp.

