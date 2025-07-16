Daysavers Launches Inaugural 'Higher Potential' Cannabis Education Scholarship Worth More Than $25,000 In Awards For Current And Aspiring Industry Professionals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed By a Coalition of Industry Partners, The DaySavers Higher Potential Scholarship Will Empower Over 100 Award Recipients Through Financial Support, Mentorship, Education and Training, and Access to Industry Events

SEATTLE, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DaySavers , the smoking accessories brand from Custom Cones USA and a leading manufacturer of premium pre-rolled cones, tubes, blunts, and smoking accessories, in collaboration with the Higher Potential Scholarship Coalition, today announced the launch of the Higher Potential Scholarship -a first-of-its-kind initiative supporting passionate students, professionals, and those with career aspirations in cannabis with more than $25,000 in financial and educational resources.

Made possible by a diverse coalition of industry-leading partners-each contributing resources that reflect their expertise in the cannabis space-the Higher Potential Scholarship is part of DaySavers' broader mission to advance cannabis education, equity, and industry innovation. Founding sponsors include Ganjier, SUNY Niagara, Cannabis & Tech Today and a growing list of mission-aligned partners.

The initiative sets an industry-wide precedent, highlighting the importance of helping current and future generations of cannabis professionals thrive. By providing a robust mix of financial assistance, one-on-one mentorship, tuition-free education and training, and access to major cannabis industry events, the scholarship and accompanying benefits drastically reduce barriers to entry, arming recipients with a suite of vital experience.

“Whether you're working in the industry, pursuing a degree, professional certification, or have aspirations of working in cannabis, the industry needs your passion, voice, and ideas,” said James Valentine, Daysavers' Communications and Content Marketing Manager.“With the Higher Potential Scholarship, we're investing in the dreamers by breaking down barriers and helping the next wave of talent step into their potential.”

DaySavers will award one applicant a $1,420 scholarship to use towards their developmental goals in cannabis. Additionally, four winners will be selected for tickets to MJBizCon, the largest cannabis business conference in the world, and four winners will receive two tickets to major events throughout the country including CannaCon, Champs and NECANN.



Education & Training: Tuition-free seats in cannabis programs from Ganjier , SUNY Niagara , Operator Academy , Veterinary Cannabis Society , and Sage Advice

Mentorship: One-on-one developmental mentorships and experiences with industry leaders such as Miyabe Shields and Riley Kirk (Network of Applied Pharmacognosy ), Harrison Bard (Custom Cones USA ), Jessica Ferranti (The Mycelia Group ), Ashley Manta (CannaSexual ), and Trinity Madison (Camp Laughing Grass ) Industry Access: Event access and editorial opportunities through partners like Marijuana Venture , Cannabis & Tech Today , NECANN , Benzinga , Fill-a Blunts , and Smoke Temple



Open to all applicants 18+ in the U.S. with a vested interest in pursuing a career in cannabis. The Higher Potential Scholarship is designed to equip applicants across all stages of their educational and professional journey with developmental resources and insider industry opportunities.

Applications for the inaugural cycle are now open online , and will be accepted through a general deadline of September 1st, 2025 though some opportunities may have earlier deadlines depending on the partner organization. Award recipients will be announced September 20th, 2025.

Daysavers is also continuing to expand the Higher Education Scholarship Coalition-for brands interested in joining to support, please email: ... .

For more information or to apply, visit .

About DaySavers

DaySavers is a leading provider of premium, third-party tested pre rolled cones , tubes, and blunts . Known for its commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, DaySavers is setting a new standard for compliance in the smoking accessories space.

