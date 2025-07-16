Polymeric Foams Global Markets Report 2025 Revenue Data From 2024, Estimates For 2025, Forecasts For 2027, And Cagrs Through 2030 With BASF, Huntsman, Dupont, Evonik, And Armacell Dominating
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$148.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$197.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional and Emerging Markets Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition Classification of Polymeric Foams Classification by Density Classification by Hardness Classification by Cell Structure Thermoplastic Versus Thermoset Foams Porter's Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Raw Materials and Suppliers Manufacturing and Processing Distribution and Sales End User Import-Export Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways Market Dynamics Market Drivers Rising Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries Increasing Utilization of Polymeric foams in Packaging and Furniture Industries Market Restraints Environmental Concerns and Regulations Competitive Pressure from Alternative Material Solutions Market Opportunities Growing Preference for Bio-Based and Sustainable Polymeric Foams Rising Demand in Sports and Leisure Applications
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- New Technologies Advanced Blowing Agents and Foaming Techniques Recycling of Polymeric Foams Patent Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis, by Resin Type Key Highlights Polyurethane Polystyrene Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyolefin Others Market Analysis by Application Key Highlights Building and Construction Packaging Furniture and Furnishing Transportation Consumer Goods Electronics and Electricals Others Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region Key Highlights North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Polymeric Foam Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues in the Polymeric Foam Market Polymeric Foam Industry ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Current Status of ESG in the Polymeric Foam Market ESG Score Analysis Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale Concluding Remarks Research
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology Sources References Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Armacell BASF Carpenter Co. Covestro Ag Dupont Evonik Industries Ag Greiner Ag Huntsman International Llc JSP Kaneka Corp. Rogers Foam Corp. Sabic Sealed Air Toray Industries Inc. Zotefoams Plc
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Polymeric Foams Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment