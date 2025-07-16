Polymeric Foams Global Markets Report 2025 Revenue Data From 2024, Estimates For 2025, Forecasts For 2027, And Cagrs Through 2030 With BASF, Huntsman, Dupont, Evonik, And Armacell Dominating

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market polymeric foam was valued at $148.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $197.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2025 through 2030.

The report will provide a general outlook of the global polymeric foams market with a descriptive study showcasing the recent trends, developments and opportunities for manufacturing polymeric foams. It offers in-depth insights with comprehensive and qualitative analysis. The report segments the market into major segments and sub-segments, such as resin type and their applications in various industries. Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW).

The global polymeric foam market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of the material across various sectors. The versatility of polymer foams, which offers lightweight, insulating, and cushioning properties, has made these a preferred choice in numerous applications.

Polymeric foams have undergone significant technological transformations driven by innovations in advanced blowing agents and foaming techniques, and sustainable manufacturing processes. Developments in blowing agent technology have focused on reducing environmental impact, with a shift towards products with low global warming potential, such as hydro-fluoroolefins and natural alternatives that replace traditional hydrofluorocarbons. Innovative foaming techniques, including microcellular foaming, chemical blowing, and physical foaming methods, have enabled the production of foams with increasingly sophisticated structural properties, such as ultra-fine cell structures, enhanced thermal insulation, and improved mechanical performance.

The recycling of polymeric foams has emerged as a critical area of technological advance. Breakthrough mechanical, chemical and thermal recycling processes allow for the recovery and reuse of materials from post-consumer foam waste, supporting circular economy principles. These technological advances have expanded the application spectrum of polymeric foams across diverse industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, aerospace and medical sectors, where lightweight, energy efficient and sustainable materials are increasingly in demand.

This report also discusses the current market dynamics, strategies, and trends that drive the demand for the products, key manufacturers of the products, market ESG developments, competitive and regulatory landscape, and brief profiles of major global manufacturers. The market will be analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential.

Report Includes



99 data tables and 54 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global markets for polymeric foams, with revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by resin type and sub-types, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses, and case studies

An analysis of patents, and emerging trends and developments in patent activity

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, Huntsman International LLC, Dupont, Evonik Industies AG, Armacell.

Key Attributes: