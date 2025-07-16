Europe Wind Farms Database 2025 Insights On Location, Turbines, Key Players, And Status Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover Europe's most comprehensive wind farm database! Featuring 27,621 entries across 40 countries, it details 243.5 GW onshore and 502.6 GW offshore.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This product is a database of wind farms in Europe and includes 27621 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 243,5 GW onshore and 502,6 GW offshore.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 255 entries (11,3 GW) Operational: 24206 entries (232,1 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 542 entries (433,8 GW)

Approved: 29 entries (18,2 GW)

Under construction: 27 entries (16,3 GW) Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

Status Data



Status Commissioning Date

Countries Covered



Albania

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kosovo

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Moldova

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine United-Kingdom

For more information about this database visit ResearchAndMarkets.com

