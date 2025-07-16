Europe Wind Farms Database 2025 Insights On Location, Turbines, Key Players, And Status Data
Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe and includes 27621 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 243,5 GW onshore and 502,6 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 255 entries (11,3 GW) Operational: 24206 entries (232,1 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 542 entries (433,8 GW) Approved: 29 entries (18,2 GW) Under construction: 27 entries (16,3 GW) Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
- Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
- Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
- Developer Operator Owner
Status Data
- Status Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania Austria Belarus Belgium Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Faroe Islands Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Kosovo Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Moldova Montenegro Netherlands North Macedonia Norway Poland Portugal Romania Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Ukraine United-Kingdom
For more information about this database visit
