Europe Wind Farms Database 2025 Insights On Location, Turbines, Key Players, And Status Data


2025-07-16 11:16:39
Discover Europe's most comprehensive wind farm database! Featuring 27,621 entries across 40 countries, it details 243.5 GW onshore and 502.6 GW offshore.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product is a database of wind farms in Europe and includes 27621 entries (in 40 countries). Its content represents 243,5 GW onshore and 502,6 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:

  • Under construction: 255 entries (11,3 GW)
  • Operational: 24206 entries (232,1 GW)

Offshore market:

  • Planned: 542 entries (433,8 GW)
  • Approved: 29 entries (18,2 GW)
  • Under construction: 27 entries (16,3 GW)
  • Operational: 166 entries (34,3 GW)

Provided Content:

Location

  • Country
  • Zone/District
  • City
  • WGS84 coordinates

Turbines

  • Manufacturer
  • Turbine Model
  • Hub Height
  • Number of turbines
  • Total Power

Players

  • Developer
  • Operator
  • Owner

Status Data

  • Status
  • Commissioning Date

Countries Covered

  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belarus
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Moldova
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United-Kingdom

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

