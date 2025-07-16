The Billion Dollar Playbook: Daylight To Launch First-Ever Industry Standard For Philanthropic Advisors

Launching July 17, the Philanthropic Advising Competency Model defines core skills advisors need to lead with purpose, clarity, and ethical impact.

- Dien Yuen, Daylight CEO and FounderSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Daylight, a leading professional development firm, will launch its Philanthropic Advising Competency Model on Thursday, July 17, establishing the first framework to define standards of excellence in the philanthropic advising profession.Demand for philanthropic advising services is rising, driven by unprecedented wealth creation and transfer, the growing complexity of social and environmental challenges, and generational shifts in how individuals and families define purpose, generosity, and impact. However, philanthropic advising is not a regulated profession in the U.S., and the field lacks a shared framework for the knowledge, skills, and experience required to deliver high-quality advising services.“Advisors help clients guide billions of dollars in philanthropic giving each year,” says Dien Yuen, CEO and founder of Daylight.“Yet without a shared set of professional standards, there's no consistent way to ensure that this guidance is informed, ethical, or effective. This Model introduces long-overdue clarity, credibility, and accountability to a profession that is growing in influence but remains fragmented and loosely defined.”The Philanthropic Advising Competency Model outlines the core knowledge, skills, and behaviors required for effective and modern advising. Leaning on insights from our groundbreaking report, U.S. Philanthropic Advisors 2024: Professional Development, Practice, and Knowledge Gap, including Daylight's Certified Impact Philanthropy Advisor (IPA) program -used in 23 states and 7 countries with a 99% completion rate-the framework is grounded in industry practices and informed by professionals across philanthropy, law, wealth management, and nonprofit leadership.This groundbreaking tool is designed to clarify recruitment, hiring, performance evaluation, and professional development across the field-for employers, advisors, and practitioners alike. Daylight's new model brings definition to a previously ambiguous role, offering a clear path toward the professionalization of philanthropic advising.Launch Details:Launch Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025Location:Includes: Free digital framework, self-assessment, and public webinarRegister here for the free July 21 webinar and learn how the Philanthropic Competency Model can strengthen your advising practice.About DaylightDaylight equips wealth and philanthropic advisors with the confidence, competence, and cultural dexterity to grow their practices, strengthen client relationships, and lead with impact. Our Certified Impact Philanthropy Advisor (IPA) program and certificate offerings establish a new benchmark for excellence in philanthropic planning education.

Cassandra Olson

Daylight

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.