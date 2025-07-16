Veritas Press Releases New Ebook: Getting Started Early With Classical Christian Education

foundation-eboo.png" width="210" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

New resource from classical Christian education company helps families build a strong foundation for academic success.

- Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Veritas Press , a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has released a new eBook,“Laying a Strong Foundation with Classical Christian Education : A Guide for Parents.” The publication provides parents with a clear, practical introduction to classical Christian education for younger students, emphasizing the importance of beginning in the elementary years-the Grammar stage of learning.The eBook presents the foundational principles of classical education, including the Trivium (Grammar, Dialectic, and Rhetoric stages), and explains how Veritas's K–6 curriculum prepares students for long-term academic success. The resource outlines how early mastery of core subjects, such as reading, math, and grammar, leads to stronger performance in upper-level courses, including Logic, Rhetoric, and advanced science and math.The guide also introduces the three instructional formats offered by Veritas Press:- You-Teach – a traditional homeschool format with scripted lesson plans for parents- Self-Paced – flexible, interactive courses that students complete independently- Live Online Classes – teacher-led, virtual classrooms beginning in second gradeThe eBook includes information on how early participation in Veritas programs better positions students for more advanced study, including Veritas Scholars Academy's Diploma Program. Students who start in the Grammar stage are more likely to meet program prerequisites on schedule, qualify for honors distinctions, and benefit from a strong academic and social community throughout their educational journey.“We trust this resource will prove useful to families who are considering a classical Christian education for their children,” said Dr. Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy.“Starting early gives students the best possible foundation-academically, socially, spiritually... Our heart's desire is to equip parents with the confidence needed to make well informed decisions about their children's education.”The release of this eBook reflects Veritas's commitment to helping families start strong by providing resources that align with a classical Christian approach to education.“Laying a Strong Foundation with Classical Christian Education” is available for free download.Families interested in learning more about Veritas programs can also schedule a complimentary conversation with a Veritas Family Consultant.

Art Siegert

Veritas Press

+1 706-289-6138

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.