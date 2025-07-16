AIIMS Bhopal Starts Special Therapy Unit For Children Diagnosed With Cancer
The initiative has been taken considering the health condition of children diagnosed with cancer, and to provide a healthy environment with therapy for survivors until they are fully recovered.
The special unit (clinic) was inaugurated at the pediatric ward.
AIIMS Bhopal Executive Director, Ajay Singh, said, "Today, nearly 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer survive and lead normal lives when provided with timely and comprehensive treatment."
He noted that AIIMS Bhopal has already started offering holistic cancer care for children, including accurate diagnosis, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.
Many children who have successfully completed treatment are now living healthy lives, he said.
However, the journey does not end with recovery, he said, adding that Sometimes, survivors may face long-term health concerns related to growth, development, hormonal balance, heart, neurological health, emotional well-being, etc.
"To address these challenges effectively, the newly launched ACT clinic brings together a multidisciplinary team comprising a pediatric oncologist, endocrinologist, cardiologist, neurodevelopment specialist, psycho-oncologist, nutritionist, physiotherapist, social worker, and teacher," Singh said.
While addressing the gathering of doctors and medical students, Singh lauded them for holistic support provided by doctors' team during both the treatment and follow-up phase.
Now, both teams will be coordinated by the Department of Anatomy.
This integrated approach aims to ensure that children not only survive but thrive after cancer.
On this occasion, Singh also inaugurated a modern, well-equipped playroom in the pediatric ward, supported by Cankids-Kidscan, an organisation dedicated to enhancing childhood cancer care.
This facility will serve as a therapeutic space for children undergoing treatment for cancer and chronic illnesses, offering them moments of joy amid medical challenges.
Highlighting the importance of playroom, Singh said, "Healing is not just about medicine. It's about restoring hope, strength, and joy. Our ACT Clinic is a step toward nurturing the long-term well-being of childhood cancer survivors. The playroom is our effort to bring smiles during some of their toughest times. AIIMS Bhopal remains committed to comprehensive, compassionate, and child-friendly healthcare."
