National Sleep Foundation Launches Best Slept® Families

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under the moniker of Best Slept® Families, the multi-faceted approach will engage the public with recommendations and tools to guide healthy sleep for all family members from infancy through older adulthood, understanding the interconnected nature of family sleep patterns and their impact on health and well-being.

The approach will engage the public with recommendations and tools to guide healthy sleep for all family members.

Post thi

The National Sleep Foundation's family sleep health approach builds on the organization's commitment to translating sleep science and insight into practical, actionable guidance for individuals and families. The initiative stems from the NSF's promise to advance excellence in sleep health theory, research, and practice to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®. NSF will feature new population sleep health research across the lifespan, new guidance with critical insights into how sleep needs can change over time, and more educational resources with practical content tailored for the whole family.

"Sleep health is not just an individual pursuit, it's a family affair," said Joseph Dzierzewski, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research and Scientific Affairs at NSF. "We know sleep behaviors, environments, and challenges within families are deeply interconnected. When one family member struggles with sleep, it often affects the entire household. At the same time, how family members model healthy sleep practices can be a strong positive influence for the whole family. This initiative recognizes all the complexities of family sleep health."

Modern families face unprecedented challenges when it comes to sleep health. From busy schedules that impact sleep opportunity to behaviors that can disrupt circadian rhythms, families need practical, evidence-based strategies they can use for their unique circumstances.

"Now's a great time to look at the culmination of NSF's work over the last 35 years, and all roads lead to the destination of family sleep health. We are going to help anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self to help build Best Slept Families for today and tomorrow. This initiative will provide evidence-based solutions for healthy sleep in the context where it starts and actually happens. We want to support lasting behavior changes that can benefit every family member's sleep and, ultimately, strengthen the public's health and well-being," said John Lopos, NSF CEO.

For more sleep health information, visit .

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit │ SleepHealthJournal

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation