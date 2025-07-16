Ogury Appoints Shelley West As Country Director Canada
At Ogury, West will lead the company's next phase of growth in Canada. She will deepen ties with agency holding companies, independent agencies, and direct brands - balancing strategic vision and business acumen with her role as a devoted mother of two. Based in Toronto, she will report to Anthony Flaccavento, General Manager, Americas at Ogury.
"Ogury's commitment to innovating beyond conventional targeting immediately caught my attention," shared Shelley West, Country Director Canada, Ogury. "In an industry saturated with outdated solutions and an over-reliance on individual tracking, Ogury stands out with an innovative, future-facing approach that respects consumer choice and delivers results. I was drawn to the precision of its data, the strength of its technology, and the opportunity to help Canadian advertisers unlock performance without compromise. It's bold, it's different, and I'm thrilled to champion Ogury's vision."
"Shelley is known for her strategic foresight, sharp understanding of market trends, and demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams through complex business transformations," added Anthony Flaccavento, General Manager, Americas, Ogury. "As we lean into innovation that scales - from data intelligence to disruptive, privacy-safe formats - Shelley's deep knowledge of the Canadian market will be key to accelerating our momentum and helping advertisers drive results and long-term brand value."
About Ogury
Ogury is a global adtech company that delivers Personified Advertising solutions grounded in privacy to brands, agencies and publishers by focusing on targeting personas, not people.
We deliver relevant audiences at scale and on quality publisher inventory thanks to our exclusive data, which is meticulously collected and crafted from millions of self-declared customer surveys, enriched with billions of impactful data points, and refined by AI. This results in audience insights and performance not available through any other adtech platform. Founded in 2014, Ogury is a global organization with a diverse team of 500+ people across 19 countries.
