Ogury Appoints Shelley West As Country Director Canada

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With over two decades of experience in media and advertising, West brings a proven track record in driving growth, leading high-performing sales teams, and securing strategic partnerships across Canada. Prior to joining Ogury, she served as Vice President of Client Partnerships at global programmatic media partner MiQ, where she led a team of 40 sales and account professionals through a commercial transformation that increased annual revenue by 30%. She was also Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at multi-platform media company Anthem Sports and Entertainment's AXS TV, where she helped steer multi-million-dollar M&A initiatives, broadcast partnerships, and a global rebrand. Her leadership background also includes roles at WME, Rogers Media, and Cimoroni & Company. Beyond her commercial expertise, West is a certified Executive Leadership Coach, known for empowering teams through dynamic enablement and operational excellence.

At Ogury, West will lead the company's next phase of growth in Canada. She will deepen ties with agency holding companies, independent agencies, and direct brands - balancing strategic vision and business acumen with her role as a devoted mother of two. Based in Toronto, she will report to Anthony Flaccavento, General Manager, Americas at Ogury.

"Ogury's commitment to innovating beyond conventional targeting immediately caught my attention," shared Shelley West, Country Director Canada, Ogury. "In an industry saturated with outdated solutions and an over-reliance on individual tracking, Ogury stands out with an innovative, future-facing approach that respects consumer choice and delivers results. I was drawn to the precision of its data, the strength of its technology, and the opportunity to help Canadian advertisers unlock performance without compromise. It's bold, it's different, and I'm thrilled to champion Ogury's vision."

"Shelley is known for her strategic foresight, sharp understanding of market trends, and demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional teams through complex business transformations," added Anthony Flaccavento, General Manager, Americas, Ogury. "As we lean into innovation that scales - from data intelligence to disruptive, privacy-safe formats - Shelley's deep knowledge of the Canadian market will be key to accelerating our momentum and helping advertisers drive results and long-term brand value."

