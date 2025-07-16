Two Mesirow Leaders Named To Crain's Chicago Business 2025 Notable Leaders In Finance List

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Crain's Notable Leaders in Finance list celebrates individuals who hold senior leadership roles in the Chicago financial sector and who have demonstrated excellence through professional achievement, mentorship, and civic engagement. Honorees are selected for their strategic insight, ability to drive growth, and commitment to community and industry leadership.

"We're honored to see both Brian and Nat recognized as Notable Leaders in Finance," said Richard S. Price , Executive Chairman of Mesirow. "Their leadership and expertise continue to shape Mesirow's independent, employee-owned culture across our diverse lines of business. This recognition reflects their accomplishments as well as their commitment to serving our clients and communities."

Brian Price

As CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management , Brian Price leads the strategy, growth and market positioning of the firm's private wealth business, which encompasses $12.5B in assets.2 Brian oversees the firm's Wealth Advisors as well as research, due diligence and client service professionals. He is a member of the Mesirow Board of Directors, is integral to Mesirow's strategic acquisitions and overall firm strategy and is Chairman of Mesirow Investment Banking.

Mesirow Wealth Management acquired Front Barnett, a Mesirow Company , in September 2023 and Price Wealth Management , a leading RIA based in Stuart, Florida, in September 2024. These strategic acquisitions resulted in record 2024 revenue and assets under management.

Nat Sager

Nat Sager is President of Mesirow Capital Markets . Since 2018, Nat has overseen private debt capital raising and fixed income investment banking services, offering tailored advice and financing for real estate operators seeking securitized debt solutions. Nat spearheads Mesirow's volume growth and product diversity, driving $25B+ of issuance since 2010.3 Nat works across Mesirow Capital Markets on strategy and cross-business collaboration as Capital Markets President / Head of Strategy. As a Board of Directors member, he contributes to firmwide strategic direction.

In March 2025, Mesirow Credit Tenant Lease / Structured Debt Products expanded the firm's structured debt capabilities with the launch of its SASB Platform, carving a niche in CMBS market.

This dual recognition by Crain's Chicago Business underscores Mesirow's strength in cultivating industry-leading talent and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and collaboration.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

Media

