Waterton Mining Secures Key Federal Approval For Spring Valley Project, Advancing U.S. Mining Policy And Unlocking Long-Term Value
Isser Elishis, Chairman and CEO of Waterton Mining (100% owner of the Spring Valley project company Solidus Resources, LLC) commented:
“The Spring Valley Project will be Nevada's next long-life heap leach gold mine. The significance of this project will be far-reaching, boosting domestic non-fuel mineral production, creating thousands of high-paying jobs, increasing both local wages and tax revenues significantly, and enhancing U.S. mining competitiveness. We are grateful for President Trump, Secretary Burgum, and Nevada State Director Jon Raby's support of our project. I would also extend my gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the ROD process.”
He added:
“The Spring Valley Project is a major mineral project under financing consideration by the Export-Import Bank of the United States under the recent Executive Orders on domestic mineral production and industrial reinvigoration. As such, it positions EXIM to lead in deploying federal capital through both its Make More in America initiative and its China and Transformational Exports Program and, at the same time, supports the onshoring of strategic mineral production, encouraging U.S.-based sourcing of mining technology, and boosting exports of American-manufactured equipment and services.”
About Solidus Resources, LLC
Solidus Resources, LLC is a gold developer focused on advancing the Spring Valley Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada, through permitting, construction, and into operations. Solidus is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Waterton Mining, a private mining company.
