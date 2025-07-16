Series B Funding To Power Molecule's Next Phase Of Growth, Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focused development for power and renewables trading operations accompanies platform growth in global markets

HOUSTON, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecule Software, the provider of the market's most advanced energy trading risk management (ETRM) platform, has successfully completed its Series B funding round. Since securing its Series A in 2021 , the Houston-based company has expanded its cross-commodity capabilities in the U.S. and launched innovative solutions that support power and renewables trading on a global scale. Its rapidly expanding customer base now features industry leaders across the UK, Europe, Canada, and South America.

Sundance Growth, a software-focused growth equity firm, led Molecule's Series B capital raise. Managing Partner Christian Stewart noted that Molecule has achieved success where many solutions fail.

“Molecule is doing something very few companies in energy tech have done: combining mission-critical depth with cloud-native, scalable technology,” Stewart said.“Sameer and his team have built a platform that's not only powerful, but user-friendly-a rare combination in enterprise software. We're thrilled to partner with Molecule as they continue to grow and transform the energy trading and risk management market.”

Molecule's growth has included the launch of two new modules with specialized functionality for power and renewables: Elektra for complex power market trading and Hive for renewable certificate lifecycle management – both of which received 2025 Power Technology Excellence Awards from GlobalData in April.

In addition, Molecule has expanded its operations in the UK and EU, serving major European customers including Nuveen and operating a dedicated production environment for UK and EU compliance requirements.

"Four years ago, we committed to becoming the leading platform for energy trading," said Sameer Soleja, founder and CEO of Molecule. "Today, our customers are managing complex power and renewable portfolios across multiple jurisdictions, all within Molecule.”

Molecule's platform evolution includes enhanced power purchase agreement (PPA) modeling capabilities , the Bigbang data lake-as-a-service for advanced trade data reporting, AI-powered data querying, and strategic integrations for powering everything from trade capture to back office operations.

Molecule's growth reflects a broader energy market transformation where renewable energy trading complexity requires more modern platforms that legacy systems struggle to provide.

“Molecule was built to meet the needs of today's energy traders; it's fast, flexible, and deeply integrated into their workflow,” said Soleja.“This funding gives us the opportunity to double down on product innovation, grow our team, and reach even more markets. Working with Christian and Sundance Growth has been energizing, and their strategic insight, speed, and founder-first mindset made them the ideal partner for our next chapter.”

