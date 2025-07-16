New Memoir SECRET PATHS REVEALED Shines Light On The Challenges Faced By Women Of Color In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Memoir SECRET PATHS REVEALED Shines Light on the Challenges of Balancing Cultural Expectations and Personal Ambition.

Charleston, SC, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born in Laos, the eldest of five siblings, Ia Yang Kue bore the weight of her father's dreams for a better life. Escaping a communist regime and America's "secret war," Kue alongside her family sought refuge and a brighter future in America. Struggling to resolve the clash between her Hmong heritage and the American dream, Kue turned her sights toward education and ultimately prevailed, but her success was not without sacrifice. In her new memoir, she illuminates the unexpected path she traveled to reach her goals. Her story of unwavering hope and perseverance is a poignant reflection on the challenges faced by women of color as well as mothers striving to carve out paths amid cultural expectations and personal ambitions.

In“Secret Paths Revealed,” Kue recalls her transformation from a high school dropout, eloping at the age of seventeen, to medical professional, all while navigating a multitude of challenges, including the complexities of identity and familial obligations. With no regrets, Kue relates how her elopement altered her life's trajectory and sparked an incredible journey defined by faith and resilience. Radiating optimism and courage, the book captures the essence of beating the odds and inspires readers to embrace their own inner fortitude and discover their own secret paths.

About the Author:

Ia Yang Kue is a primary care physician and health educator. A graduate of Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medical School, she completed her residency training at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital. Dedicated to her community, she has participated in health fairs and community speaking engagements, served on a medical executive committee at her local hospital, and served as a board member at her affiliated hospital in Michigan. She volunteers at her local church and has organized multiple medical missions to Southeast Asia. A mother of four and grandmother of seven, she lives in Winder, Georgia with her husband.

