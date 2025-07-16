Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size To Surpass USD 48,880 Million By 2034, Fueled By Clean Beauty And AI Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 26,150 Million
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 24,390 Million
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 48,880 Million
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 7.2%
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|By Product Type, By Application, and By Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Market Segmentation
Product Type Insights
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size by Product Type, 2024 to 2034 (USD Million)
|Segments
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2034
|Surfactants
|7,762.5
|8,374.9
|9,034.5
|15,696.03
|Emollients & Moisturizers
|8,012.7
|8,686.5
|9,415.8
|16,882.48
|Film-Formers
|3,108.6
|3,350.1
|3,609.9
|6,224.85
|Colorants & Pigments
|1,463.8
|1,562.8
|1,668.2
|2,695.98
|Preservatives
|1,041.8
|1,119.2
|1,202.1
|2,029.67
|Emulsifying & Thickening Agents
|1,313.6
|1,414.4
|1,522.6
|2,611.68
|Single-Use Additives
|808.6
|868.8
|933.3
|1,575.45
|Others
|3,309.3
|3,484.9
|3,674.1
|5,366.50
The emollients & moisturizers segment held a dominant presence in the cosmetic chemicals market in 2024. Emollients are moisturizing treatments applied directly to the skin to soothe and hydrate it. They cover the skin with a protective film to trap in moisture. Emollients may be used to help manage dry, itchy, or scaly skin conditions like ichthyosis, eczema, or psoriasis.
The preservatives segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Preservatives are used in cosmetics to prevent microbial development, keep products fresh, maintain their quality & appearance, and ensure the safety of the customer. By adding preservatives, cosmetic products are safer for consumers, enhance product appearance and appeal, and maintain freshness.
Application Insights
Cosmetic Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2024 to 2034 (USD Million)
|Segments
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2034
|Skin Care
|9,427.1
|10,199.5
|11,033.8
|19,395.8
|Hair Care
|7,055.6
|7,614.7
|8,217.2
|14,303.6
|Makeup
|3,816.4
|4,089.7
|4,381.3
|7,257.6
|Oral Care
|2,920.7
|3,116.5
|3,324.6
|5,349.6
|Fragrances
|2,197.3
|2,360.3
|2,534.5
|4,268.4
|Others
|1,396.4
|1,481.0
|1,569.1
|2,367.8
The skin care segment accounted for a considerable share of the cosmetic chemicals market in 2024. The benefits of cosmetic chemicals for skin care include even skin tone, hydration & moisture balance, fosters creativity & self-expression, relaxation, self-relief, your skin appears more youthful, maintains skin health, creates a professional look, provides skin protection, nutrition for skin, and improves self-confidence. Skincare cosmetic products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help retain moisture, keeping the skin plump and smooth. Hydration is essential for all skin types, preventing dryness and improving skin texture.
The hair care segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Hair care cosmetic benefits include helping prevent many common problems that we may face, like itchiness, dandruff, breakage, and dryness, ensuring that hair remains manageable, healthy, and shiny. Our hair plays an important role in defining our appearance. Healthy and well-maintained hair can improve our overall look, making us feel more attractive and put-together.
Browse More Research Reports:
- The global cosmetic grade preservative market size is calculated at USD 628 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 1,189.96 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034. The global colour cosmetics market size was exhibited at USD 55.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 89.05 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The global glass cosmetic bottle market size accounted for USD 3,300 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 4,700 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034. The global cosmetic implants market size accounted for USD 11,780 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed around USD 20,890 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034. The global cosmetic dropper market size was estimated at USD 119.9 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 175.8 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. The global active ingredient in cosmetic market size is predicted to gain around USD 6,512 million by 2034 from USD 4,572 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2034. The global liposome for cosmetics market size was exhibited at USD 98 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 200.11 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034. The nutricosmetics market size was exhibited at USD 6,989 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 15,513 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.
Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@
Competitive Landscape in the Cosmetic Chemicals Market
- SOLVAY SA: They develop and produce a wide range of chemical solutions. Croda International PLC: They are a global supplier of high-performance ingredients and additives used in the manufacture of products for a wide range of applications. Evonik Industries AG: This is a specialty chemical company, and its portfolio includes additives, resins, polymers, surfactants, and others. Stepan Company: Stepan Company is a major global manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemical products. Symrise: They develop, produce, and sell fragrance, flavoring, and food ingredients, cosmetic active ingredients, and raw materials as well as functional ingredients and solutions that enhance the sensory properties and nutrition of many products. Ashland Inc: They provide solutions in architectural coatings, construction, personal care, food & beverage, energy, and pharmaceutical markets. Givaudan: Givaudan is a Swiss multinational company and the world's largest manufacturer of fragrances, flavors, and active cosmetic ingredients. Eastman Chemical Company: They produce a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers for everyday purposes. Lonza Group: They offer services including commercial mammalian and microbial manufacturing, clinical development, and manufacturing. Lanxess: Lanxess offers the development, manufacturing, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products. The Dow Chemical Company: They manufacture and supply chemical products used as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services worldwide. BASF SE: BASF SE is a chemical company. It carries out the production, marketing, and sales of chemicals, plastics, crop protection products, and performance products. P&G Chemicals: P&G Chemicals produces bio-based materials suitable for use in a wide variety of applications, including agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and fabric & home care products. Bayer AG: Bayer AG is a life science company that engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals, consumer health products, and crop science solutions. Cargill Incorporated: They provide products and services in the food, financial products, agricultural, industrial, and risk management fields.
What is Going Around the Globe?
- In December 2024, the launch of the new Beauty ColLABoration House Near Los Angeles, California, was announced by Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to transform the way cosmetic formulations and concepts are developed, emphasizing direct collaboration with the specific needs of customers in this region.
Source: - Clariant
- In September 2024, to combat four key signs of aging, Peauvita (FGF-2-Oleosome) and Peauforia (EGF-Oleosome) were launched by Biotech and plant-derived recombinant protein specialist Core Biogenesis.
Source: - Cosmetics and Toiletries
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product type
- Surfactants Emollients & Moisturizers Film-Formers Colorants & Pigments Preservatives Emulsifying & Thickening Agents Single-Use Additives Others
By Application
- Skin Care Hair Care Makeup Oral Care Fragrances Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France
- China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines
- Brazil Rest of Latin America
- GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here -
Contact US
- Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany Web: Europe: +44 7383 092 044
About US
Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.
Our Trusted Data Partners:
Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment