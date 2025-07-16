Vishay Intertechnology RGB LED In PLCC-6 Package Provides Independent Control Of Red, Green, And Blue Chips For Wide Color Range

MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new tricolor LED that provides luminous intensity to 2800 mcd at 20 mA for interior automotive lighting, RGB displays, and backlighting. Featuring separate anode and cathode connections for the red, green, and blue LED chips inside its compact 3.5 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.4 mm PLCC-6 surface-mount package, the Automotive Grade VLMRGB6122.. enables individual control of each chip, making it possible to realize every color within the color room defined by the gamut triangle area inside the CIE 1931 color space through color mixing.

With its wide color range, the Vishay Semiconductors LED released today is ideal for ambient lighting, switch illumination, status indicators, and dashboard signal and symbol illumination in automobiles; large-format, full-color message and video display boards; backlighting in consumer devices, home appliances, medical instrumentation, and telecom equipment; and a wide range of accent and decorative lighting. For these applications, the device utilizes the latest high brightness AllnGaP and InGaN technologies to deliver 70 % higher brightness than previous-generation solutions in a package with a 22 % lower profile than competing products.

Providing high reliability, the VLMRGB6122.. offers a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +110 °C, which is 25 °C higher than standard solutions, and Class B1 corrosion robustness. The LED is AEC-Q102 qualified, offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3, and withstands ESD voltages up to 2 kV for red and 8 kV for blue and green in accordance with JESD22-A114-B. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is compatible with IR reflow soldering and categorized per reel for luminous intensity, color, and forward voltage.

Device Specification Table: