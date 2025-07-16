Vishay Intertechnology RGB LED In PLCC-6 Package Provides Independent Control Of Red, Green, And Blue Chips For Wide Color Range
|Color
|Red
|Green
|Blue
|
Luminous intensity (mcd) @ I F = 20 mA
|Min.
|710
|1800
|280
|Typ.
|900
|2200
|320
|Max.
|1400
|2800
|450
|
Wavelength (nm) @ I F = 20 mA
|Min.
|618
|520
|450
|Typ.
|623
|527
|455
|Max.
|630
|535
|462
|
Forward voltage (V) @ I F = 20 mA
|Min.
|1.75
|2.5
|2.5
|Typ.
|1.95
|2.75
|3.0
|Max.
|2.75
|3.5
|3.5
|Angle of half intensity (°)
|120
|Technology
|AllnGaP
|InGaN
|InGaN
Samples and production quantities of the VLMRGB6122.. are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.
Samples and production quantities of the VLMRGB6122.. are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.
The DNA of tech ® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.
Legal Disclaimer:
