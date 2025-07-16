Neha Dhupia Thanks Karan Johar's ''Aap Jaisa Koi' For Smashing Patriarchy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia thanked the makers of R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer "Aap Jaisa Koi" for smashing the patriarchal mindset one scene, and one dialogue at a time.

Lauding the cast of the movie for showing love in a renewed light, Dhupia wrote on her Insta stories, "I loved @aapjaisakoi...thankyou for smashing the patriarchy one dialogue, one scene, and one stop at a time...congratulations #viveksoni @karanjohar @apoorvaa1972 and also such great performances...so well done guys... congratulations @actormaddy @fatimasanashaikh @ayeshiraza @namitdas #Manish chaudhari and the entire cast and crew..."

Resharing her post on his Instagram stories, Kara Johar wrote, "Neha", along with four red heart emojis.

Made under the direction of Vivek Soni,“Aap Jaisa Koi" shares the unconventional love tale between Shrirenu Tripathi (Played by Madhavan), a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Madhu Bose (Played by Fatima), a spirited French instructor.

The makers have used a middle-aged couple, played by Manish Chaudhari and Ayesha Raza to shed light on the fact that the root cause of the misogynistic attitude is that the men are brought up to believe that their wife is not only their partner, but someone who they own.

When Bhanu Tripathi says, "Beti padha rahe hain. Kaam karne de rahe hain. Biwi ko izzat dete hain. Pure Jamshedpur me aur koi pati hai jisne is umar me apni patni ko kaam karna allow kiya hai (We're educating our daughter. We're letting her work. I respect my wife. Is there any other husband in Jamshedpur who has allowed his wife to work at this age)?," he genuinely believes that he is providing everything needed by a woman for a fulfilling life. However, his better half, Kusum gives him a reality check with her reply.

She says, "Hote kaun hain aap allow karne vale? Dhande aur makaan ki authority aapki hai. Kisi ke swambhiman ki nahi (Who are you to allow me? You may have authority over the business and the house - but not over someone's self-respect)."

“Aap Jaisa Koi" premiered on Netflix on July 11.