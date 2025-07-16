MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference & Exhibition Returns to Senegal in December 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 16, 2025/APO Group/ --

The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference & Event returns to Dakar, Senegal in December at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf. The pre-conference will take place on December 8 and the main event will take place on December 9 -10 under the theme Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development.

The conference & exhibition aims to unite the MSGBC region through energy cooperation, supporting cross-border collaboration and shared development strategies to drive sustainable growth and long-term economic integration across the Basin.

For four years, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power has established itself as the premier platform for industry leaders, innovators and policymakers in the MSGBC region. Each edition has played a crucial role in determining the region's energy future, driving investment and advancing project development. By connecting governments, energy companies, global operators and financiers, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power facilitates strategic partnerships and regional cooperation.

The MSGBC Basin is home to upstream acreage, integrated infrastructure projects and forward-looking development plans. As large-scale projects in Mauritania and Senegal have moved into production and exploration expands across The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry, the region requires continued technical and financial engagement to meet its energy goals.

Join MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 in Dakar this December and be part of the region's leading energy and mining investment platform. Register now at .

The event is organized with the support of Senegal's Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Senegal's national oil company Petrosen E&P, COS-Petrogaz and the African Energy Chamber.

Recent developments across the MSGBC region include the shipment of the first LNG cargo from bp and Kosmos Energy's Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project offshore Senegal and Mauritania in April 2025. In Senegal, under the leadership of Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines and Talla Gueye, Director General, Petrosen E&P, oil production at Woodside's Sangomar field is ongoing, with 3.11 million barrels produced and exported in January 2025 alone and a projected output of 30.5 million barrels for the year at a plateau rate of 100,000 barrels per day.

In Guinea-Conakry, the first locomotive for the Trans-Guinean railway, part of the Simandou iron ore development, arrived in May 2025. In The Gambia, the government announced that national electricity access is expected to reach 90% by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau signed an oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan in June 2025 to support technical and investment partnerships.

Building on past successes, MSGBC 2025 will be the most impactful edition to date, offering unmatched opportunities for investors and project developers, as well as international operators and service providers.

“Our objective is to facilitate investment and partnerships across the MSGBC region by providing direct access to decision-makers and financiers,” says Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director at Energy Capital & Power.“This event is a platform for governments and the private sector to align on shared priorities and promote energy and mining as drivers of economic development.”

