Matrix Helix From Hellas Installed At University Of Nebraska's Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas, A TenCate Company , has completed the installation of its Matrix Helix® turf system at Memorial Stadium, home of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

"Working with a historic program like Nebraska to provide its athletes with a top-tier surface is a privilege," said Jeff N. Smith, president of Hellas. "Our Matrix Helix turf will deliver best-in-class performance and safety for the Cornhuskers."

Hellas installed the same Matrix Helix® turf system at the University of Nebraska's indoor practice facility in January 2025.

The installation includes Matrix Helix® synthetic turf , Cushdrain® shock pad , and Realfill® infill -matching the system installed at the university's indoor practice facility, completed in January 2025.

"I have had the privilege to work with Hellas on several significant projects," said Kortne Gosha, senior associate athletic director, capital planning and facilities at the University of Nebraska. "Their professionalism, attention to detail, and superior product quality have consistently exceeded expectations."

The Matrix Helix® turf system is trusted by 14 NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Rams, for its durability, playability, and consistent performance. Cushdrain® enhances safety and field longevity by absorbing impact and protecting the underlying subgrade, while Realfill® provides optimal traction and shock absorption.

"Hellas continues to be the preferred partner for collegiate and professional sports programs," said Michelle Kuhns, VP of the Central Region for Hellas. "It's an honor to bring our expertise to Nebraska and we look forward to a great season of football on our turf."

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas is a single-source provider of turf, tracks, courts, sports lighting, and sports amenities projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 and collegiate sports projects across the nation, many NFL teams play or practice on Hellas turf. For more information, visit .

Hellas is a TenCate company. With more than 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide, TenCate is a global company with strong local roots. TenCate provides high-performance turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living in more than 60 countries.

For more information on TenCate, please visit .

