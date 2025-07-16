Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Change In Significant Shareholding


2025-07-16 10:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with § 186 of the Securities Market Act, Nordic Fibreboard AS informs the stock exchange of a changes in its significant shareholding.

On 16.2025 a transaction took place whereby NFB PÄRNU HOLDINGS OÜ (registration code 16786289) sold 1,840,000 shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registration code: 11421437) to Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ (registration code 1412395). Both NFB PÄRNU HOLDINGS OÜ and Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ are companies 100% controlled by Joakim Johan Helenius.

Before the transaction NFB PÄRNU HOLDINGS OÜ held 49.24% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 2,215,334 shares). After the transaction, NFB PÄRNU HOLDINGS OÜ holds 8.34% of the shares of Nordic Fibreboard AS (i.e. 375,334 shares).

Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ held 0.00% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares before the transaction (i.e. 0 shares). After the transaction, Trigon Carbon Negative Agriculture OÜ holds 40.90% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 1,840,000 shares).

Before the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius held directly and indirectly 68.86% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 3,097,974 shares). After the transaction, Joakim Johan Helenius still holds directly and indirectly 68.86% of Nordic Fibreboard AS shares (i.e. 3,097,974 shares).

Enel Äkke
Member of Management Board
Nordic Fibreboard AS
