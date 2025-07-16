China Foodservice Market Forecasts Report 2025 FSR Was The Largest Channel In China In 2024, Accounting For A 69% Share Of Total Sales, Followed By QSR With 18.5% - Forecast To 2029
Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Chinese foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.
During 2024-29, the Chinese profit sector will register a value CAGR of 1.5%. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 0.5%, and the number of outlets will post a CAGR of 0.3%. The leisure channel is expected to register the highest value CAGR during 2024-29, at 4.9%.
The foodservice profit sector generated revenue of CNY6.4 trillion ($896 billion) in 2024, recording a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-24. The number of transactions and outlet count registered CAGRs of 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively, during the period. FSR was the largest channel in China in 2024, accounting for a 69% share of total sales, followed by QSR with 18.5%. Supported by the growing coffee culture, the coffee & tea shop channel recorded the highest CAGR at 6.8% during 2019-24.
This report includes:
- Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics. In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure. For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'. Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.
Scope
- Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.
Profit sector channels:
- A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.
Cost sector channels:
- A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include healthcare, education, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar: For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.
Cost sector:
- For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.
Reasons to Buy
- Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets. Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shop) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction Report Guide Executive Summary Macroeconomic Context Macroeconomic Overview Trends Landscape Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior Profit Sector Metrics Key Metric Highlights Value Share and Growth by Channel Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics Profit Sector by Channel Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR) Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth Metrics Key Players Who? Why? What? Where? What Next? Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) Coffee & Tea Shop Pub, Club & Bar Healthcare Education Military & Civil Defense Welfare & Services
Companies Featured
- Yum! Brands Fujian Wallace Food McDonald's Pala Catering Management Ting Hsin International Restaurant Brands International Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain Inner Mongolia Xiao Wei Yang Chained Food Service Donglaishun Zhengzhou Liang'an Enterprise Luckin Coffee Starbucks Shenzhen Meixixi Catering Management
