China Foodservice Market Forecasts Report 2025 FSR Was The Largest Channel In China In 2024, Accounting For A 69% Share Of Total Sales, Followed By QSR With 18.5% - Forecast To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the evolving Chinese foodservice market with our comprehensive report. Gain insights into consumer trends, channel performance, and key market players. In 2024, the market hit CNY6.4 trillion, with FSR leading at 69%. Anticipate a CAGR growth of 1.5% until 2029. Ideal for strategic planning.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Chinese foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

During 2024-29, the Chinese profit sector will register a value CAGR of 1.5%. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 0.5%, and the number of outlets will post a CAGR of 0.3%. The leisure channel is expected to register the highest value CAGR during 2024-29, at 4.9%.

The foodservice profit sector generated revenue of CNY6.4 trillion ($896 billion) in 2024, recording a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-24. The number of transactions and outlet count registered CAGRs of 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively, during the period. FSR was the largest channel in China in 2024, accounting for a 69% share of total sales, followed by QSR with 18.5%. Supported by the growing coffee culture, the coffee & tea shop channel recorded the highest CAGR at 6.8% during 2019-24.

This report includes:



Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shops and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'. Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Scope

Understanding the wider economic and social trends within a country; key to providing background when looking into a specific industry.

Profit sector channels:

A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "profit sector"; these include accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pub, club & bar. This section will first go through overall trends in the sector, then "deep dive" into each of the four key channels. These channels are QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar. The report structure for each of these channels is explained below.

Cost sector channels:



A number of foodservice channels have been grouped together to form the "cost sector"; these include healthcare, education, military & civil defense, and welfare & services. This sector typically represents the state's foodservice operators. This section of the report will go through overall trends in the sector. Profit sector sub-sections - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar: For each of these key profit sector channels, this report will "deep dive" into the performance of the channel. This will follow a summary of the channel, which will encapsulate everything within the section. The report section will then cover historic and forecast growth/decline; key players within the channel; consumer segment analysis; and a "who", "why", "what", and "where" analysis (including, for some channels, case studies to bring key discussion points to life). It will finish with a look into the key drivers of future performance.

Cost sector:

For the overall cost sector channel, this report will provide an overview of the performance of the channel. The report section will cover historic and forecast growth/decline and will finish with a look into the data and channel share breakdown.

Reasons to Buy



Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets. Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, and coffee & tea shop) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Report Guide

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Trends Landscape

Profit Sector - Consumer Behavior

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Enablers and Inhibitors of Growth

Metrics

Key Players

Who?

Why?

What?

Where?

What Next?

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & Tea Shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Healthcare

Education

Military & Civil Defense Welfare & Services

Companies Featured



Yum! Brands

Fujian Wallace Food

McDonald's

Pala Catering Management

Ting Hsin International

Restaurant Brands International

Country Style Cooking Restaurant Chain

Inner Mongolia Xiao Wei Yang Chained Food Service

Donglaishun

Zhengzhou Liang'an Enterprise

Luckin Coffee

Starbucks Shenzhen Meixixi Catering Management

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900