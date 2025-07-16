Venezuela Cards And Payments Market Report 2025 Analysis, Opportunities And Risks 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the 'Venezuela Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029' report for detailed insights on market trends, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics in Venezuela's cards and payments industry. Discover market drivers, strategic insights, and the impact of innovative systems like Mir and Pix on the local economy.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venezuela Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Venezuelan cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, credit transfers, cards, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Venezuela cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Venezuela cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Venezuela cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Venezuela cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights



As part of attempts to diversify the economy, Venezuela integrated the Mir payment system into its payment system in June 2023. The integration of the Russian developed system allowed Venezuelan merchants to process payments using Mir cards, enhancing trade and tourism opportunities with Russia.

Cross-border payments are being launched in the country. In November 2024, Peruvian fintech B89 partnered with Brazil-based PagBrasil to extend the instant payment system, Pix, to several Latin American countries, including Venezuela. This collaboration allowed merchants in these countries to accept payments in Brazilian reais with guaranteed exchange rates, reducing uncertainty related to currency fluctuations. The Lebanese Government is prioritizing financial inclusion to enhance access to financial services; thereby Payment fraud in Venezuela has increased significantly in recent years, impacting both individuals and organizations. In response to this growing problem, the Asobanca and national banking authorities have collaborated on a joint campaign called "Caution is Your Shield". Launched in October 2024, this initiative aims to combat the rising threat of cybercrime. The primary objective of the campaign is to educate the public about preventive measures against cyber threats. It includes the distribution of educational materials that inform users about common tactics used by cybercriminals, such as phishing.

Scope



Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Venezuela along with detailed card segmentation of debit, and credit cards available in the country.

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques.

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-Based Payments

5. Alternative Payments

6. Payment Innovation

7. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

8. Appendix

Companies Featured



Banesco Banco Universal

Banco de Venezuela

BBVA

Mercantil Banco Universalz

Banco Fondo Comu

Banco Nacional de Credito Bancaribe

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900