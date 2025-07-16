Learn French With Alexa Celebrates Two Million Youtube Subscribers

London, United Kingdom – Learn French With Alexa is thrilled to announce that the channel has officially passed the milestone of two million subscribers on YouTube.

This incredible achievement places the French language education provider in the top 0.03% of all YouTube channels worldwide, and among the top 750 creators in the United Kingdom - solidifying Learn French With Alexa as one of the leading destinations for anyone wanting to learn French.

In an emotional message to her viewers, Alexa shared:

“I want to thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart for helping me reach two million subscribers on YouTube. Over the years, I hope I have helped you achieve your French learning goals, and I couldn't have done it without your suggestions and support. So I want to say a massive merci beaucoup!”

Reaching two million subscribers is a remarkable accomplishment, particularly for an educational channel focused on a single language - a rare achievement on YouTube, where entertainment channels typically dominate the landscape.

The success owes much to Alexa's engaging, approachable teaching style, as well as the rich diversity of the channel's content: from clear explanatory lessons, to monthly live-streamed classes, interactive quizzes, and curated playlists that guide learners at every stage.

Learn French With Alexa began thirteen years ago, at the start of the online language education boom on YouTube. Only four years ago, the company celebrated hitting one million subscribers (and receiving the coveted Gold Creator Award from YouTube); that they have doubled this figure in 2025 reflects a growth rate that is not only steady but exponential.

Shortly after surpassing two million subscribers , Learn French With Alexa was invited to attend the prestigious YouTube Creator Collective in Zurich - one of the largest educational channels represented. There, the team gained exclusive insights into community-driven growth, audience engagement and content innovation, setting the stage for even faster expansion towards their next goal: three million subscribers.

The momentum extends beyond YouTube. Learn French With Alexa continues to build a thriving global community across other platforms, with nearly 700,000 followers on Facebook, 320,000 followers on TikTok and 250,000 followers on Instagram. The brand also maintains a 4.8 -star Trustpilot rating across hundreds of reviews, a testament to the quality and impact of its learning resources.

For learners seeking more structured progression, learnfrenchwithalexa offers comprehensive, self-paced French language courses, including the CPD-accredited Complete French Course , the GCSE French Preparation Course , and the TEF Exam Preparation Course - providing everything needed to succeed in French at any level.

