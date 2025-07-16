Lightpoint Advisors & The Markum Group Launch ASCEND Leadership Workshop At Texas A&M To Empower Emerging Leaders

LightPoint Advisors, LLC, in partnership with The Markum Group, LLC, is proud to announce the launch of ASCEND: Leadership Development & Acceleration Workshop

- Dr. Donte Vaughn, DM - FounderHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LightPoint Advisors , LLC, in partnership with The Markum Group, LLC, is proud to announce the launch of ASCEND : Leadership Development & Acceleration Workshop, a powerful two-day leadership development experience designed to equip emerging and mid-level leaders with the tools, mindset, and strategies to lead with clarity, build alignment, and drive performance in today's complex environment.Hosted live at Texas A&M University, Mays Business School at CityCentre Houston in August 2025, ASCEND is a high-impact, experiential workshop rooted in practical application and facilitated by two nationally recognized thought leaders in organizational leadership and transformation.“Our mission is to help organizations unlock the full potential of their people by equipping them with leadership tools that drive real business results.” said Dr. Donte Vaughn, CEO of LightPoint Advisors. "We are also excited to share that a portion of the proceeds generated from our Houston-based workshop will be donated to organizations serving citizens impacted by the Central Texas floods".Meet the FacilitatorsDr. Donte Vaughn, DM, MSM is a nationally respected speaker, facilitator, and CEO of LightPoint Advisors, LLC - leadership and organizational advisory firm dedicated to driving performance through people. A Forbes contributor and SHRM Executive Council member, Dr. Vaughn has spent over two decades guiding executives and growth-stage organizations through leadership transformation, culture alignment, and enterprise change.Onzelo Markum III, MBA, CPMI, Prosci, is the Principal of The Markum Group, LLC, and is a veteran organizational change expert with over 20 years of experience helping senior leaders improve engagement and lead through complexity. His clients include global organizations such as Memorial Hermann Hospital, BP, USAA, and Texas A&M University. A retired law enforcement officer, Onzelo, brings a rare blend of strategic insight, executive coaching, and real-world leadership to every engagement.“True leadership isn't about having all the answers-it's about helping others find their voice, align their purpose, and lead with conviction,” said Onzelo Markum III.“ASCEND is where leaders come to grow, stretch, and activate the impact they were meant to have.”Workshop Highlights:.Earn continuing education/professional development credits.Receive a certificate of completion.Enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch both days.Access organizational discounts for multiple attendees.Contribute to the community-10% of all proceeds will be donated to flood relief efforts across TexasASCEND is ideal for rising leaders, team leaders, mid-level managers, and professionals looking to advance their leadership journey and prepare for greater responsibility in fast-changing business environments.To register or learn more, visit: leadership-workshop .For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with the facilitators, please contact ....________________________________________About LightPoint Advisors, LLCLightPoint Advisors is a consulting firm specializing in leadership development, change strategy, and organizational alignment. Through dynamic workshops, advisory services, and executive coaching, LightPoint helps organizations drive clarity, capability, and culture transformation from the inside out.About The Markum Group, LLCThe Markum Group is a Houston-based leadership and change advisory firm dedicated to building high-performance organizations. Led by Principal Onzelo Markum III, the firm delivers results-driven solutions in leadership development, change management, and post-merger integration across sectors.

