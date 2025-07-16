Telangana, Andhra Agree To Form Committee To Address River Water Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have decided to constitute a committee to address all issues concerning Godavari and Krishna river water.

The committee will comprise senior officials, engineers and experts from both the Telugu states.

The committee will be formed in next 3-4 days and it will come out with a way forward on all issues in 30 days.

The decision was taken at the meeting of Chief Ministers of both the states organised by Jal Shakti Ministry in the national capital on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu, irrigation ministers and top officials of both the states held the discussions in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil.

Revanth Reddy told a press conference after the meeting that the issue of Godavari-Banakacherla interlink project proposed to be taken up by Andhra Pradesh.

He said the committee would identify and discuss all issues pertaining to water allocation, ongoing projects, pending projects, proposed projects in both Krishna and Godavari basins.

The Telangana Chief Minister said any issues not resolved by the committee would be taken up at the level of the chief ministers.

On Godavari-Banakacherla project, Revanth Reddy said they already lodged complaints with Polavarm Authority, Central Water Commission (CWC) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). He said the Central bodies had raised objections to the project.

He clarified that the Centre played only the role of a facilitator for the meeting. He alleged that some people in both the states want to create disputes but claimed that his government is trying to find solution to the problems.“We are only answerable to people of Telangana,” he remarked.

Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy the meeting took four decisions. Both sides decided to install telemetry systems at all offtake points in Krishna river to for accurate measurement of water being drawn by both the state.

Telangana government offered to provide funds to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to complete installation of telemetry systems.

The meeting also decided that Andhra Pradesh government will take up repairs to Srisailam dam which comes under its maintenance.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said Srisailam dam was showing signs of concern and Telangana was feeling that Andhra Pradesh is not doing its duty of addressing those concerns. He said the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had also expressed concern over health of the dam.

The government of India directed Andhra Pradesh to immediately take up the repairs.

The meeting also decided that office of GRMB will be located in Telangana while office of KRMB will be set up in Andhra Pradesh. The decision was taken in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act and the decision taken in Apex Council meeting held in 2020 between the chief ministers of both the states,

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Nimmala Rama Naidu told media persons after the meeting that it was held in a cordial atmosphere. He claimed that the meeting decided to constitute a committee on Krishna and Godavari waters and Banakacherla.

Telangana had Tuesday conveyed to the Centre that Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed by the neighbouring state should not be in the agenda for the meeting.

Telangana, in its letter to Union Minister Paatil, argued that there is no need for any discussion on Godavari-Banakacherla as the project does not have any approvals. It conveyed to the Centre that any discussion on the project would be a violation of relevant laws and tribunal awards.