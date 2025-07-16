New Cadent Study Finds TV Ads Rival Doctors In Driving Awareness Of New Medications Across Key Demographics

More than half of Americans find new medications through CTV and linear ads, according to recent data in pharmaceutical advertising

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent , the predictive advertising company, today announced findings from its new study, Cadent Pharma Advertising Trends , fielded with The Harris Poll. The findings revealed that while doctors and healthcare providers remain the primary source for respondents to learn about new medications (68%), TV and connected TV (CTV) ads are gaining traction, at 62%.

The study surveyed over 4,000 US consumers to achieve a more inclusive understanding of healthcare perceptions. With a focus on the impact of pharma advertising on multicultural groups, the survey explored trends within Hispanic, Black, White, and Asian demographics.

"Harnessing the power of CTV and cross-screen advertising is crucial for pharmaceutical advertisers," said Bradley Deutsch, SVP at Cadent Health. "Seventy-six percent of consumers are more inclined to take action after encountering an ad across multiple devices. These platforms don't just introduce new medications–they are a critical factor for driving brand awareness and engagement throughout the patient journey, encouraging consumers to discuss the advertised medications with their healthcare providers."

CTV tops linear TV for Hispanic Americans: Hispanic Americans are more likely to discover prescription medicines from ads on CTV (33%) than ads on linear TV (28%).

Mobile ads drive action: After seeing a medication ad on mobile, 73% of Americans reported being likely to ask their doctor about a prescription medication, research an over-the-counter medication (71%), and buy over-the-counter medications (64%).

Black Americans are most comfortable with AI-generated ad campaigns: 61% of Black Americans are comfortable with targeted online ads featuring AI-generated content, followed by 57% of Hispanic Americans. Only 38% of White Americans and 37% of Asian Americans are in agreement. QR codes capture attention: Nearly half (47%) of Americans are inclined to scan a QR code for more details after viewing a medication ad on CTV. Among them, Black Americans lead at 68%, followed by Hispanic Americans at 63%, Asian Americans at 44%, and White Americans at 40%.

"Given the evolving landscape and the potential shifts in how pharmaceutical advertisements are delivered, understanding where your audience is engaging and how to connect with them is more critical than ever," continued Bradley Deutsch, SVP at Cadent Health. "Pharmaceutical advertisers can effectively reach and engage their target audience by leveraging these insights-without compromising individual privacy. Trust and education are key drivers of engagement, particularly in healthcare, where consumers increasingly value informative, relevant content. Highlighting specific demographics empowers marketers to create culturally relevant and educational campaigns that not only resonate with diverse audiences, but also foster trust-ensuring no one is left behind in healthcare communication."

