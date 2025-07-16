Democratic Republic Of Congo Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Vodacom, Airtel, Orange, Africell, And Raga Net

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the 'DRC Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report' for a comprehensive analysis of the DRC telecom market. Forecasting a 6.5% CAGR in telecom revenue from 2024-2029, it highlights growth in mobile data and broadband with insights on regulatory trends and competitive dynamics.

Dublin, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DRC Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This eport provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in DRC today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Scope



The total telecom service revenue will increase at a five-year CAGR of 6.5% over 2024-2029, driven by revenue growth in mobile data, mobile voice, and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 12% over 2024-2029, driven by government initiatives to promote digital connectivity, increasing smartphone and mobile internet subscriptions, growing 4G subscriptions, supported by telco promotions offering additional data at no extra cost, and projected growth in adoption of 5G services and growing mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, supported by growing adoption of fixed broadband services, on the back of government efforts to improve broadband network coverage in DRC.

Reasons to Buy



Demographic and macroeconomic context in DRC.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom services market outlook

4. Mobile services market

5. Fixed services market

6. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

7. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Vodacom DRC

Airtel DRC

Orange DRC

Africell DRC Raga Net

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900