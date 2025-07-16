Otus Named To Inc.'S 2025 Best Workplaces List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leading K-12 student assessment, data, and insights solution, is proud to announce it has been named to, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year's list is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote. The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Otus is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"What I love most about working at Otus is the attitude that everyone brings,” said Victoria Mann, a senior engineer at Otus.“So many people here embody the same energy as the educators I grew up admiring for their dedication. As a lifelong learner, I enjoy acquiring new knowledge and sharing it with others who share the same mission."

Launched in 2014, Otus has helped over 1 million students across the nation. The all-in-one solution unifies traditional and standards-based grading, assessment, progress monitoring, and data-informed instruction, saving educators valuable time. Otus is distinguished by its team of former educators, many of whom bring decades of K-12 teaching or administrative experience to the table.

Despite being a fully remote company, Otus prioritizes fostering a close-knit culture through regular in-person meetings and engaging virtual events. Open dialogue is encouraged during company-wide virtual gatherings, ensuring that every team member feels their voice is heard and that they feel part of the community.

“Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com .

About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech company, empowers educators to maximize student performance with a comprehensive K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessment, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most-student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at .





Attachment

Otus, a leading K-12 student assessment, data, and insights solution, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list.

CONTACT: Mike Peterson Otus 6513079251 ...