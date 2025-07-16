Polaris And The National Forest Foundation Announce Recipients Of The 2025 Polaris Fund For Outdoor Recreation Grants

"Polaris is committed to having a positive impact on the places where people use our products and the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation Grants with the NFF are one of the many ways this comes to life," said Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer and Growth Officer and President of the Polaris Foundation. "The grants support essential initiatives such as trail restoration, conservation and responsible riding education, to help enable future generations to create lasting outdoor memories."

2025 Grant Recipients:



Navigate Responsibly Project - Coconino National Forest, Arizona : This grant will help improve motorized visitor navigation and protect natural resources through the production and installation of new signage. Signs will be placed in strategic areas along highways and busy recreation corridors to guide visitors and promote responsible riding in approved areas.

Snowmobile Park Improvements - Lassen National Forest, California: This grant will support the installation of updated trail markers and trailhead signs, along with the printing of winter recreation maps for public use. These enhancements will improve access and safer riding experiences to both groomed and ungroomed snowmobile areas across the forest.

Snowmobile Bridge Improvements - White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire: This grant will provide materials to repair two snowmobile trail bridges in need of new wood decking. The improvements will help support a safe riding experience and more reliable winter trail access.

Alpine Loop Trail Kiosks - GMUG National Forest, Colorado: This grant will replace kiosk structures and update essential information at two locations within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. The upgrades will improve trailhead visibility for riders and visitor orientation. Phase 1: Land Between the Lakes NRA - Turkey Bay OHV Area, Kentucky: This grant will initiate projects such as a new paved entrance turn lane, striped traffic lanes, speed bump and safety signage installation, resurfaced parking areas, and expanded overflow camping and day-use zones. These upgrades aim to enhance safety and the overall off-highway vehicle (OHV) user experience.

"We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Polaris," said Dieter Fenkart-Froeschl, President and CEO of the National Forest Foundation. "Our shared passion for outdoor recreation leads us to collaborate on meaningful projects that help some of the 170 million yearly visitors to National Forests have a more enjoyable time outside."

Polaris and the NFF have a longstanding history of working together to support trail creation, trail restoration and reforestation projects. In 2021, the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation was established with Polaris committing to donate $5 million over five years to the NFF. The endowment issued its first grant in 2022 and has since supported projects across the country including Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, Sam Houston National Forest in Texas, and Tonto National Park in Arizona.

To learn more about the Polaris and NFF partnership, please visit .

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation is the official nonprofit partner of the US Forest Service. The NFF is national in scale and local in practice, with work focused in three vital areas: wildfire risk reduction, land and watershed restoration, and recreation for all. As a leader in forest conservation, the Foundation deploys 90% of its expenses towards projects and programs across the country's 193-million-acre National Forest System. Learn more at

About Polaris Inc.

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER, RZR and Polaris XPEDITION and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves nearly 100 countries across the globe.

