Goldfish Swim School Phoenix Area Offers Free Lessons In Honor Of World Drowning Prevention Day

Leading swim school franchise gives back to local Phoenix community to raise awareness about the importance of water safety skills and swim lessons to prevent drowning incidents

PHOENIX, July 16, 2025 / PRNewswire / -- Goldfish Swim School of the Greater Phoenix area wants to ensure that all local families have access to water safety information and the ability to participate in swim lessons in light of the recent surge in child drownings in the state. On World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, and through July 31, all three Phoenix area Goldfish Swim Schools will offer free trial lessons and 50 percent off the first month of lessons to anyone that signs up and will waive and donate the enrollment membership fee back to Phoenix Children's to further education about water safety.

Children in Arizona drown at 5 times the national rate, and drowning continues to remain the leading cause of accidental death for children 1- 4 nationwide. Goldfish Swim School is committed to changing these statistics. The award-winning leading swim school franchise offers swim lessons to children ages four months through 12 years old and free water safety presentations to schools, daycares and organizations.

"World Drowning Prevention Day is another opportunity for us to remind families the importance of learning basic water safety skills that can save lives," Chris McCuiston, Founder of Goldfish Swim School, says. "Water safety education is at the core of our company's mission and we are committed to helping the public learn the fundamentals of how to stay safe in and around water."

Choose a U.S. Coast Guard-Approved lifejacket instead of puddle jumpers or floaties.



Choose a U.S. Coast Guard-Approved lifejacket instead of puddle jumpers or floaties.

Ensure your backyard pool has layers of barriers to entry. Fences, pool alarms and cameras are all ways families can stay safe around their backyard pool, and there are free resources for Arizona families.

Follow the rules and signage posted at lakes, beaches, pools and review as a family before swimming.

Wear bright colored swimwear that stands out in water. The brighter the better!

Designate a Safer Swimmer Guard anytime you are near water – someone who can keep an eye on swimmers in the pool with no distractions. Take swimming lessons! Practicing key safety skills in the water is the key to summer swimming success.

Through its donation to Phoenix Children's, Goldfish Swim School is hoping to keep families informed about what they need to know about water safety. Phoenix area families can sign up for a free lesson and partake on this enrollment offer July 25-31 at all three Goldfish Swim School Phoenix locations in Ahwautukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale by visiting: .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 190 schools in over 35 states, with an additional 130 schools respectively in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 75 overall in Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 children's fitness franchise for nine consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top 500 for 2022 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2023. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to .

