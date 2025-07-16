Physical Security Market Worth $151.50 Billion By 2030 Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Physical Security Market is projected to grow from USD 120.79 billion in 2025 to USD 151.50 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period. Browse in-depth TOC on ' Physical Security Market' 525 – Tables

57 – Figures

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By Offering, System, Service, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The physical security market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Honeywell (US), ADT (US), Cisco (US), Telus (Canada), Wesco (US), Genetec (Canada), HID Global (US), Pelco (US), Hikvision (China), Gallagher (New Zealand), Secom (Japan), Allied Universal (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Vision America (US), Teledyne Flir (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Verkada (US), and Cloudastructure (US)

The rise in security breaches and malicious attacks in areas like transportation, healthcare, government, and commercial buildings is increasing the need for stronger physical security. Organizations are now focusing on real-time protection, from controlling access to preventing threats across their facilities. The threat landscape is becoming more complex, with attackers using a combination of physical intrusions and cyber techniques, along with insider threats, unauthorized drone activity, and coordinated break-ins at sensitive locations like hospitals and airports. To address these risks, businesses are investing in modern solutions such as integrated access control systems, smart sensors, and AI-powered surveillance that enhance safety without disrupting operations.

Based on offering, the video surveillance segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Expanding needs for real-time monitoring, crime prevention, and upgrading public safety across commercial, government, and infrastructure sectors are driving demand for video surveillance systems. New IP cameras, high-definition CCTVs, and video analytics now provide functionality much more advanced than mere recording, like providing actionable insight in the form of motion detection, face recognition, and behavioral analysis. Integrated into smart infrastructure, these solutions provide real-time awareness of vehicles, machinery, and building perimeters. With increasing security threats and operational intelligence moving to the center stage, deployment is increasingly taking place in high-risk locations such as banks, malls, transportation centers, and public spaces.

Despite advancements in smart and data-driven technologies, video surveillance still remains a vital component in preventing security incidents and enhancing proactive threat management across sectors.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment will account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

With expansive assets and complex infrastructure, large-sized businesses are more vulnerable to physical attacks, driving their strong reliance on advancing their physical security systems. To address these vulnerabilities, such as unauthorized access to data centers, insider threats, theft of valuable equipment, tampering with operational systems, or targeted attacks on executive facilities, large enterprises demand integrated physical security frameworks that combine deterrence, detection, and rapid response capabilities. Large enterprises typically allocate high budgets for security, enabling them to deploy integrated solutions powered by AI, IoT, and real-time analytics. Moreover, the need to meet regulatory requirements and protect brand reputation further drives their investment in robust, enterprise-grade physical security systems.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of physical security in Asia Pacific is influenced by increasing urbanization, rising infrastructure development, and heightened concerns over public and private safety. Also, the growing investments in smart city projects and mass transit systems are further expected to fuel the demand for advanced surveillance and access control systems in the region.

Rising incidents of crime and terrorism across Asia Pacific are prompting governments and businesses to strengthen their physical security infrastructure. This is driving the adoption of smart surveillance, real-time monitoring, and deterrence to enhance safety and reduce potential risks. Moreover, supportive government policies such as India's Smart Cities Mission, China's Safe City initiatives, and Japan's emphasis on disaster resilience, alongside expanding industrial and commercial sectors, are further accelerating the adoption of physical security solutions in the region.

Top Key Companies in Physical Security Market :

The physical security market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Johnson Controls (Ireland), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Honeywell (US), Apollo Asset Management (US), Cisco (US), Telus (Canada), Wesco (US), Genetec (Canada), HID Global (US), Pelco (US), Hikvision (China), Gallagher (New Zealand), Secom (Japan), Allied Universal (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology (China), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Vision America (US), Teledyne Flir (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Verkada (US), and Cloudastructure (US). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are various growth strategies that such players adopt in a bid to increase their market presence.

