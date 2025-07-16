Air India Crash Probe Report 'Neither Objective Nor Complete,' Says Federation Of Indian Pilots
The government has emphasised that the 15-page document is only a preliminary report, as the investigation is still ongoing.
Read | Air India plane crash: Expert reveals what went wrong moment before tragic accident, says, 'wasn't a pilot error
However, specific details mentioned in the report have triggered strong reactions from the pilot community. One particular exchange noted in the report shows one pilot questioning the other about a possible fuel cut-off, to which the second pilot reportedly denied initiating it. Investigators are now examining whether the fuel control switch was indeed moved from RUN to CUTOFF and back within seconds of takeoff - and if so, why.
"The report, as released, lacks comprehensive data and appears to rely selectively on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error and question the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. This approach is neither objective nor complete. We therefore urge our members and the general public not to lend credence to such premature conclusions," the pilots' body added.
Also Read: Air India AI171 crash report details cockpit situation: The '01 seconds' that led to Mayday call
Earlier, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) also slammed the investigation, alleging that it was "being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots."
"Assigning blame before a thorough, transparent, and data-driven investigation is both premature and irresponsible. Such speculative commentary undermines the professionalism of highly trained crew members and causes undue distress to their families and colleagues."
Also Read: Air India AI171 plane crash: Boeing reacts after AAIB releases initial report - Read full statement
It called upon media outlets, influencers, and institutions to“refrain from disseminating partial narratives or making unfounded assumptions. Aviation safety demands a steadfast commitment to facts, integrity, and due process.”
India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Monday instructed airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, PTI reported. Over 150 Boeing 737s and 787s are currently operated by Indian carriers. Airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and IndiGo have these aircraft types in their fleets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment