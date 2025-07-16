Air India Crash Probe Report 'Neither Objective Nor Complete,' Says Federation Of Indian Pilots

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Wednesday expressed "serious concerns" over the preliminary probe report on the Air India plane crash on June 12 that killed 260 people in Ahmedabad. "At the outset, we would like to register our dissatisfaction with the exclusion of pilot representatives from the investigation process. We also firmly object to the way in which the preliminary report has been interpreted and presented publicly," FIP wrote.

The government has emphasised that the 15-page document is only a preliminary report, as the investigation is still ongoing.

However, specific details mentioned in the report have triggered strong reactions from the pilot community. One particular exchange noted in the report shows one pilot questioning the other about a possible fuel cut-off, to which the second pilot reportedly denied initiating it. Investigators are now examining whether the fuel control switch was indeed moved from RUN to CUTOFF and back within seconds of takeoff - and if so, why.

"The report, as released, lacks comprehensive data and appears to rely selectively on paraphrased cockpit voice recordings to suggest pilot error and question the professional competence and integrity of the flight crew. This approach is neither objective nor complete. We therefore urge our members and the general public not to lend credence to such premature conclusions," the pilots' body added.

Earlier, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) also slammed the investigation, alleging that it was "being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots."

"Assigning blame before a thorough, transparent, and data-driven investigation is both premature and irresponsible. Such speculative commentary undermines the professionalism of highly trained crew members and causes undue distress to their families and colleagues."

It called upon media outlets, influencers, and institutions to“refrain from disseminating partial narratives or making unfounded assumptions. Aviation safety demands a steadfast commitment to facts, integrity, and due process.”

India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, on Monday instructed airlines to inspect the fuel switch locking system in their Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, PTI reported. Over 150 Boeing 737s and 787s are currently operated by Indian carriers. Airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and IndiGo have these aircraft types in their fleets.