Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Workers Will Jail 'King' Himanta Sarma Assam CM Retorts, 'You Are Out On Bail'

“The people of Assam know the truth... There will be elections soon, and the Congress will sweep those elections. We have created a new team here. We have started the work, and the people of Assam will soon see the results we will see it,” he said.
Terming Himanta Biswa Sarma as the India's“most corrupt Chief Minister”, Rahul Gandhi said some day he will have to“account for it”. He said that Chief Minister has“fear in his mind as he knows one day 'babber shers' of Congress will take him jail”.
"Some time ago, elections were held in Maharashtra, and the BJP engaged in blatant cheating. In the four months between the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, one crore new voters were added. We asked the Election Commission--where did these people come from, who are they? Show us the voter list and provide the videography. But... the Election Commission has not given us the voter list to this day; instead, it changed the law related to videography," he said.
Rahul Gandhi also urged people to be cautious, claiming the BJP and the EC were“working together”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the gathering.
As Rahul Gandhi took jibes at Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam chief minister hit back at him, reminding him of his recent bails.
In a post on X, Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail' – these were the exact words spoken by the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, during his closed-door meeting with the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.”
“He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country. My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day,” he said.
