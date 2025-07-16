Knus Unveils Revamped Website And Fresh Design, Marking A New Chapter In Mental Health Support

MENAFN - Pressat), the fast-growing peer support platform dedicated to mental health and wellbeing, has today launched its completely redesigned website at knus , offering a faster, more intuitive, and beautifully refreshed user experience.

The new website reflects knus's continued growth and commitment to making mental health support more human, accessible, and personal. Designed with simplicity and trust at its core, the site introduces a more streamlined journey for individuals seeking peer support and for professionals or volunteers looking to get involved.

“We've evolved as a service - and now our online home finally reflects that,” said the Founder of knus.“What started from my own recovery journey has grown into a trusted support network used by thousands. This new website isn't just a design upgrade, it's a symbol of the care and community at the heart of knus. It sets the stage for our new app coming very soon”



Modern, calming design that aligns with knus's values of care, dignity, and simplicity

Improved navigation so users can find the right support or service in just a few clicks

Dedicated areas for individuals, employers, volunteers, and partners

Streamlined onboarding , allowing users to quickly access a peer support coach New content and resources , including real-life stories, wellbeing guidance, and donation impact updates

knus continues to bridge the gap between clinical care and everyday emotional support, offering free and accessible peer support from trained individuals who have lived experience of mental health challenges.

The new knus website is live now, and open to anyone looking to connect, volunteer, or support the movement.